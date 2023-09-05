Renowned for its quality, the Rankin brand sold a mixture of home-grown produce and exotic items, imported from all over the globe.With branches in Princes Street, the West End, Tollcross, Corstorphine, Leith, and as far afield as Musselburgh, their shops were all over the place in the 1950s and ‘60s, before a rise in car ownership and supermarkets saw profits take a hit towards the end of the century.