Lost Edinburgh shops: 14 photo memories of legendary grocer chain Rankins of Edinburgh

Family-run fruit and flowers specialists Rankin’s flourished to become an Edinburgh institution, after establishing itself at the end of the Edwardian era.
Gary Flockhart
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST

Renowned for its quality, the Rankin brand sold a mixture of home-grown produce and exotic items, imported from all over the globe.With branches in Princes Street, the West End, Tollcross, Corstorphine, Leith, and as far afield as Musselburgh, their shops were all over the place in the 1950s and ‘60s, before a rise in car ownership and supermarkets saw profits take a hit towards the end of the century.

The business was sold in 1985, but memories of the much-loved greengrocer chain remain strong decades later.

A display of flowers at Rankin's shop, 80 Princes Street, 1960.

1. Say it with flowers

A display of flowers at Rankin's shop, 80 Princes Street, 1960. Photo: TSPL

Rankin's occupied premises on Market Street where the Edinburgh Fruit Market was situated.

2. Market Street

Rankin's occupied premises on Market Street where the Edinburgh Fruit Market was situated. Photo: TSPL

Rankins' Flowers and Fruit - New shop at 80 Princes Street Edinburgh - Exterior

3. Rankins' Flowers and Fruit - New shop at 80 Princes Street Edinburgh - Exterior

Rankins' Flowers and Fruit - New shop at 80 Princes Street Edinburgh - Exterior Photo: TSPL

Exterior of the Tollcross branch of Rankins' florist shop in Home Street Edinburgh, September 1978.

4. Rankins at Tollcross 1978

Exterior of the Tollcross branch of Rankins' florist shop in Home Street Edinburgh, September 1978. Photo: Albert Jordan

