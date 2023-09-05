Lost Edinburgh shops: 14 photo memories of legendary grocer chain Rankins of Edinburgh
Family-run fruit and flowers specialists Rankin’s flourished to become an Edinburgh institution, after establishing itself at the end of the Edwardian era.
Renowned for its quality, the Rankin brand sold a mixture of home-grown produce and exotic items, imported from all over the globe.With branches in Princes Street, the West End, Tollcross, Corstorphine, Leith, and as far afield as Musselburgh, their shops were all over the place in the 1950s and ‘60s, before a rise in car ownership and supermarkets saw profits take a hit towards the end of the century.
The business was sold in 1985, but memories of the much-loved greengrocer chain remain strong decades later.
