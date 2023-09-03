Before the internet changed the way people shop, the high street was the place to go for toys, clothes and electrical goods – and Edinburgh has had its fair share of stores come and go over the years.
1. British Home Stores, Princes Street
British Home Stores was an iconic sight on Princes Street for many years, with the premises given a Category B listing by Historic Scotland in 2008 because they were some of the first “panel buildings”. This picture of British Home Stores is from 2013. Photo: Shutterstock
2. Smalls, Princes Street
Smalls department store, owned by House of Fraser, closed its doors in 1977. In this photo, you can see a Royal wedding best wishes sign above the store, in 1960. Photo: Unknown
3. Woolworths, Princes Street
Woolworths first opened its iconic Princes Street store in March 1926, to much anticipation and excitement. The Princes Street Woolworths survived until 1984. Today, we now know the site of the old Woolworths store as the Apple Store. Photo: TSPL
4. Patrick Thomson’s, North Bridge
The store originally opened as a small haberdashery and drapery shop on South Bridge in 1889, but the shop became so popular that it had to relocate to a larger site on North Bridge to allow for expansion. Photo: Unknown