Edinburgh retro: 13 Edinburgh department stores that are much missed by locals from Woolworths to Goldbergs

Before the internet changed the way people shop, the high street was the place to go for toys, clothes and electrical goods – and Edinburgh has had its fair share of stores come and go over the years.
Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 13:00 BST

Do you remember any of these shops when they were operating in Edinburgh? Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 lost stores that locals still miss to this day.

British Home Stores was an iconic sight on Princes Street for many years, with the premises given a Category B listing by Historic Scotland in 2008 because they were some of the first “panel buildings”. This picture of British Home Stores is from 2013.

1. British Home Stores, Princes Street

British Home Stores was an iconic sight on Princes Street for many years, with the premises given a Category B listing by Historic Scotland in 2008 because they were some of the first “panel buildings”. This picture of British Home Stores is from 2013. Photo: Shutterstock

Smalls department store, owned by House of Fraser, closed its doors in 1977. In this photo, you can see a Royal wedding best wishes sign above the store, in 1960.

2. Smalls, Princes Street

Smalls department store, owned by House of Fraser, closed its doors in 1977. In this photo, you can see a Royal wedding best wishes sign above the store, in 1960. Photo: Unknown

Woolworths first opened its iconic Princes Street store in March 1926, to much anticipation and excitement. The Princes Street Woolworths survived until 1984. Today, we now know the site of the old Woolworths store as the Apple Store.

3. Woolworths, Princes Street

Woolworths first opened its iconic Princes Street store in March 1926, to much anticipation and excitement. The Princes Street Woolworths survived until 1984. Today, we now know the site of the old Woolworths store as the Apple Store. Photo: TSPL

The store originally opened as a small haberdashery and drapery shop on South Bridge in 1889, but the shop became so popular that it had to relocate to a larger site on North Bridge to allow for expansion.

4. Patrick Thomson’s, North Bridge

The store originally opened as a small haberdashery and drapery shop on South Bridge in 1889, but the shop became so popular that it had to relocate to a larger site on North Bridge to allow for expansion. Photo: Unknown

