Edinburgh retro: 12 photos of the shops we have loved and lost in Edinburgh Princes Street – including Jenners
Edinburgh’s Princes Street has seen plenty of popular shops close for business in recent years – most notably, the iconic Jenners department store.
Both the rise in internet shopping and the arrival of the nearby St James Quarter has led many locals and tourists to do their shopping elsewhere, and the Capital’s most famous thoroughfare can sometimes seem quite deserted these days.
But it wasn’t always like that. Have a look through our photo gallery to see a dozen great Princes Street shops of the Nineties and Nougthies that are much missed by locals.
1 / 4