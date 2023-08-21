News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 12 photos of the shops we have loved and lost in Edinburgh Princes Street – including Jenners

Edinburgh’s Princes Street has seen plenty of popular shops close for business in recent years – most notably, the iconic Jenners department store.
Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:49 BST

Both the rise in internet shopping and the arrival of the nearby St James Quarter has led many locals and tourists to do their shopping elsewhere, and the Capital’s most famous thoroughfare can sometimes seem quite deserted these days.

But it wasn’t always like that. Have a look through our photo gallery to see a dozen great Princes Street shops of the Nineties and Nougthies that are much missed by locals.

The wall of Disney characters as you entered the store was a joy to behold. Also, "Disney Princes" has a certain ring to it.

1. Disney Store

The wall of Disney characters as you entered the store was a joy to behold. Also, "Disney Princes" has a certain ring to it. Photo: PAUL RAEBURN

From Pro Shoes to Sports Connection, Princes Street had some great sporting goods stores in the 1990s and 2000s. JJB Sports, a firm partially taken over by Sports Direct in 2012, was another good example.

2. JJB Sports

From Pro Shoes to Sports Connection, Princes Street had some great sporting goods stores in the 1990s and 2000s. JJB Sports, a firm partially taken over by Sports Direct in 2012, was another good example. Photo: JANE BARLOW

Despite being situated just a couple of doors down from HMV, Virgin Megastore somehow managed to co-exist with its major rival for almost 30 years.

3. Virgin Megastore

Despite being situated just a couple of doors down from HMV, Virgin Megastore somehow managed to co-exist with its major rival for almost 30 years. Photo: JUSTIN SPITTLE

The lowest prices in town, apparently.

4. Ratners jewellers in Princes Street 1992

The lowest prices in town, apparently. Photo: Bill Henry

