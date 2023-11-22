Long-running Edinburgh fish & chip shop recognised as one of the best with prestigious award

An Edinburgh chippy with a history stretching back more than 50 years has been named as one of the UK best takeaways.

Giovanni’s, a family-run business on Northfield Broadway, triumphed in the takeaway category as the winners of the 2023/24 Good Food Awards were revealed.

In total, six establishments in Scotland were presented with the ‘Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes’. Alongside Giovanni's, the other winners were Marmaris in Aberdeen, Wee Mexico in Dundee, Burger Island in Burntisland, Curry Leaf in Ayr, and Chicken Union in Stirling.

Giovanni’s, a family-run business on Northfield Broadway in Edinburgh, triumphed at the Good Food Awards.

The takeaway category honours every takeaway that isn’t primarily a fish and chip shop. The full list of the 2024 Good Food Award winners in every category from across the UK can be found on the Good Food Award website, www.goodtakeawayaward.com.

Giovanni’s story goes all the way back to 1969. Then called The Northfield Fish Restaurant, newly-weds Giovanni and Maria bought the shop from Maria’s father and renamed it Giovanni’s. They quickly gained a reputation with locals for the quality of their food and the manner with which it was served. In 2002, the reins were handed over to sons Lorenzo and Mauro, who still run the beloved chippy to this day.

The brothers have inherited their parents’ industrious nature and, as a result of hard work and dedication, they have continued to expand the business. The menu now includes a wider array of food than was present 45 years ago – including pizzas, pasta, burgers and kebabs. They also offer deliveries, outside catering and on-line ordering.

Earlier this year, Giovanni’s revealed plans to open a restaurant with outdoor seating, two doors along from their busy takeaway on Northfield Broadway. Work has already started on the new venue, which will be called That's Amore. The signage outside the eaterie has been up for several months, but no official opening date has been announced.