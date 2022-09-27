Pierinos, on Bernard Street, was also named Best Fish and Chip Shop in the South East at the Scottish Food Awards on Monday evening (September 26).

The winners were announced at a black-tie ceremony at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel, with Pierinos coming out on top against the best chippies in the country.

The business was established in 1983 by Perino Crolla and his wife Lucia, who with the help of their young family they started the business from nothing.

Pierinos have won 'Best Fish and Chip Shop in Scotland' and regional 'Best Fish and Chip Shop in the South East'.

Initially named The Tally Tower Fish & Chicken Bar after the Martello tower in the Leith Docks, the couple changed the name to Pierinos in the early 1990s after the shop’s first refit.

Pierinos is now run by Perino and Lucia’s sons Domenico and Adriano, who are continually expanding the business working hard to keep the chip shop’s great local reputation intact.

Sharing the news of their awards success on Facebook, the Crolla family wrote: “Not only are we walking away from the Scottish Food Awards with the title of Best Fish & Chips in the South East, we have also won the overall Best Fish & Chips establishment in Scotland!

“Thank you so much to all our customers. We wouldn’t be here without you.”

Regular customers and local businesses have been congratulating Pierinos on Facebook.

The Roseleaf Bar Cafe, on nearby Sandport Place, wrote: “Well chuffed for you and your team. Bringing the barriness back tae Leith.”

Douglas Spencer commented: “Well done guys. It’s been a while since I’ve been in, but I’ll definitely be back soon. Well deserved. The standard of food has been excellent for years. Great Chippy.”

Ken Garden said: “Wow, well done. Also probably the best looking fish and chip shop staff in the country. Yes, the guys too!”

Tony Leach commented: “Well done guys, that's quite an achievement. Makes me wish I still lived in Leith!”