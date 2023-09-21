All the Edinburgh chippies named as finalists at the 2023 Scottish Fish and Chip Awards – in pictures
Scotland's best chippies are set to face off at the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards – and Edinburgh will be hoping to batter the competition with no fewer than seven finalists in the running this year.
The Capital eateries are competing to be named ‘Best in the East’ as well as the best in the whole of Scotland, with the winners set to be announced at a glitzy event taking place in Glasgow on November 13.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see which local chippies are named as finalists at the 2023 Scottish Fish and Chip Awards.
