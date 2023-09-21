News you can trust since 1873
All the Edinburgh chippies named as finalists at the 2023 Scottish Fish and Chip Awards – in pictures

Scotland's best chippies are set to face off at the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards – and Edinburgh will be hoping to batter the competition with no fewer than seven finalists in the running this year.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:07 BST

The Capital eateries are competing to be named ‘Best in the East’ as well as the best in the whole of Scotland, with the winners set to be announced at a glitzy event taking place in Glasgow on November 13.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which local chippies are named as finalists at the 2023 Scottish Fish and Chip Awards.

1. Scottish Fish and Chip Awards - The Edinburgh finalists

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which local chippies are named as finalists at the 2023 Scottish Fish and Chip Awards. Photo: Third Party

Where: 87 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HJ.

2. Castle Rock Takeaway

Where: 87 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HJ. Photo: Third Party

Where: 16 Great Junction Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 5LA.

3. Guido's Proper Fish and Chips

Where: 16 Great Junction Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 5LA. Photo: Third Party

Where: 19 Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3JU.

4. Cafe Piccante

Where: 19 Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3JU. Photo: Third Party

