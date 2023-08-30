Six businesses from around Edinburgh scooped seven prizes at prestigious awards ceremony

Food Awards Scotland has announced its winners for 2023 – and it is good news for Edinburgh, with several businesses on the Capital’s vibrant food scene claiming prestigious prizes.

Now in its ninth year, the event recognises the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland, and the winners were announced at a glitzy ceremony in Glasgow on Monday night.

Edinburgh and the Lothians had a great evening, with six venues across the area winning seven of the awards.

The big prize of the night went to Parilla Bueno Ayres, a renowned restaurant in Musselburgh, which was crowned the Restaurant of the Year 2023 at the prestigious awards.

The popular fine dining spot, which specialises in Argentine cuisine, also won the Restaurant of The Year South East title at this year's awards.

Other winners from the local area were The Grain Store (Best World Cuisine), Paradise Palms (Best Vegetarian Establishment), Macau Kitchen (Asian Fusion Restaurant of The Year) and Holy Cow (Vegan Restaurant Of The Year).

Meanwhile, Leith chippy Pierinos was named Best Fish and Chip Shop in the South East – for the second year in a row.

Taking to social media after their latest award, Pierinos posted a few photos from the evening, alongside a caption that read: ‘Taking home another award!

We have won the regional award for best fish and chips. Thank you so much guys. This is all because of you.’

A spokesperson for The Food Awards Scotland 2023 said: “The 9th Food Awards Scotland have once again showcased the exceptional talent and creativity that define our vibrant culinary landscape.