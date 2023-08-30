Leith venue is celebrating two years in a row as the best chippy in the entire region

An Edinburgh chippy has been named as one of Scotland’s finest – for the second year in a row.

Pierinos, on Bernard Street in Leith, was named Best Fish and Chip Shop in the South East at the Scottish Food Awards on Monday evening (August 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the latest success for the family-run business, who scooped the same award at last year’s event as well as being named best overall chippy in Scotland.

Pierinos, on Bernard Street in Edinburgh, was named Best Fish and Chip Shop in the South East at the Scottish Food Awards on Monday evening (August 28).

This year’s winners were announced at a glitzy ceremony at the Voco Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow, with Pierinos claiming bragging right over all other chippies in the south east of Scotland region.

Taking to social media after their latest award, Pierinos posted a few photos from the evening, alongside a caption that read: ‘Taking home another award!

We have won the regional award for best fish and chips. Thank you so much guys. This is all because of you.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business was established in 1983 by Perino Crolla and his wife Lucia, who with the help of their young family they started the business from nothing.

Initially named The Tally Tower Fish & Chicken Bar after the Martello tower in the Leith Docks, the couple changed the name to Pierinos in the early 1990s after the shop’s first refit.

Pierinos is now run by Perino and Lucia’s sons Domenico and Adriano, who are continually expanding the business working hard to keep the chip shop’s great local reputation intact.

A spokesperson for The Food Awards Scotland 2023 said: “The 9th Food Awards Scotland have once again cast a luminous spotlight on the extraordinary talent and innovative spirit that define our resplendent culinary landscape.