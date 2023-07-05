Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023: All 9 Edinburgh and Lothians winners at prestigious annual food awards
The Scottish Restaurant Awards has announced its winners for 2023 – and it is great news for Edinburgh, with several businesses on the Capital’s vibrant restaurant scene claiming prestigious prizes.
Now in its second year, the event recognises the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland, and the winners were announced at a glitzy ceremony at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel on Monday (July 3).
With an overwhelming number of nominations pouring in from all corners of the country, the competition was fierce. The winners were announced amid great anticipation, and their achievements were lauded by a captivated audience.
The event showcased the Scottish hospitality industry’s resilience and determination to provide exceptional experiences despite the challenges faced in recent times. The recipients of these coveted awards have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to culinary excellence, pushing boundaries, and offering unforgettable dining experiences to patrons.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Restaurant Awards said: “These awards serve as a platform to highlight the outstanding contributions of restaurants and individuals who play a vital role in shaping Scotland’s vibrant food scene. By acknowledging their achievements, we aim to inspire continued
innovation, collaboration, and growth within the industry.
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and finalists. Their commitment to excellence has undoubtedly raised the bar for the Scottish culinary landscape.”
The winners of The 2nd Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023:
Scottish Restaurant of the Year: Sun Dancer, Bar and Restaurant (Nairn), Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year: The Wee Chippy (Anstruther), Burger Restaurant of the Year: Butta Burger George Street (Edinburgh), Hotel Restaurant of the Year: Crossbasket Castle (Stoneymeadow), European Restaurant of the Year: Bydand (Thurso), Spanish Restaurant of the Year: Malaga Tapas (Glasgow), Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year: The Olive Garden (Oban), Italian Restaurant of the Year: Piccolo Mondo Glasgow (Glasgow), Noodles Restaurant of the Year: Vietnam House Restaurant (Edinburgh), Turkish Restaurant of the Year: Antioch Restaurant (Dunfermline), Lebanese Restaurant of the Year: Damasqino Restaurant & Cafe (Glasgow), Restaurant Team of the Year: Fletcher’s - Restaurant, Bar & Rooms (Stirling), Curry Restaurant of the Year: The Radhuni (Loanhead), Pizza Restaurant of the Year: Tonino’s Pizzeria (Greenock), Indian Restaurant of the Year: Eastern Touch at Anstruther (Anstruther), Street Food Restaurant of the Year: Ola Kala, the Best Grill & Deli (Edinburgh), Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year: Pride of Bengal Indian Restaurant and Takeaway (Thurso), Chinese Restaurant of the Year: Asian Kitchen ( Inverurie), Japanese Restaurant of the Year: Koku Shi Perth - Japanese Fusion Restaurant (Perth), Nepalese Restaurant of the Year: Gurkha Kitchen (Shetland), Thai Restaurant of the Year: Thai Valley Restaurant (Selkirk), Mexican Restaurant of the Year: El Cartel (Edinburgh), Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: The Orangery at Victoria Square (Stirling), Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year: The Glasvegan (Glasgow), Outstanding Restaurant of the Year: The Stockbridge Restaurant (Edinburgh), Buffet Restaurant of the Year: Hup Lee Buffet Restaurant (Motherwell), Best World Cuisine: Ondine Restaurant (Edinburgh), Seafood Restaurant of the Year: Samphire ( Inveraray), Family Restaurant of the Year: The Drake (Glasgow), Romantic Restaurant of the Year: The Loft Restaurant (Pitlochry), Best of Glasgow : Ristorante Pieno, Sushi Restaurant of the Year: Sapporo Teppanyaki Glasgow (Glasgow), Best of Edinburgh: L’Escargot Bleu Restaurant and Wine Bar, Country Restaurant of the Year: Tide & Thyme (Tighnabruaich), Diner of the Year: Quick & Plenty Cafe (Edinburgh).