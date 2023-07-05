The Scottish Restaurant Awards has announced its winners for 2023 – and it is great news for Edinburgh, with several businesses on the Capital’s vibrant restaurant scene claiming prestigious prizes.

Now in its second year, the event recognises the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland, and the winners were announced at a glitzy ceremony at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel on Monday (July 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an overwhelming number of nominations pouring in from all corners of the country, the competition was fierce. The winners were announced amid great anticipation, and their achievements were lauded by a captivated audience.

The Scottish Restaurant Awards has announced its winners for 2023 at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel on Monday (July 3), and several Edinburgh venues took home prizes.

The event showcased the Scottish hospitality industry’s resilience and determination to provide exceptional experiences despite the challenges faced in recent times. The recipients of these coveted awards have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to culinary excellence, pushing boundaries, and offering unforgettable dining experiences to patrons.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Restaurant Awards said: “These awards serve as a platform to highlight the outstanding contributions of restaurants and individuals who play a vital role in shaping Scotland’s vibrant food scene. By acknowledging their achievements, we aim to inspire continued

innovation, collaboration, and growth within the industry.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and finalists. Their commitment to excellence has undoubtedly raised the bar for the Scottish culinary landscape.”

The winners of The 2nd Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad