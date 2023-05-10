The Scottish Restaurant Awards has announced its finalists for 2023 – and it’s great news for Edinburgh, with a staggering 99 local eateries in the running for awards across the various categories.

The prestigious annual event recognises the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland, and the winners will be announced at a glitzy ceremony in Glasgow later this year.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023 said: “The Scottish Restaurant Awards are an amazing opportunity to celebrate and showcase the very best and diverse range in Scottish dining. With Mediterranean, Japanese, Nepalese and Mexican restaurants amongst others, Scotland is a real paradise for foodies.

“We are thrilled to announce our finalists for 2023 and look forward to revealing the winners at the awards ceremony. Congratulations to all the finalists and good luck.”

The Edinburgh finalists of The 2nd Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023 are...

Scottish Restaurant of the Year: Cafe St Honorė, Amber Restaurant, Borough.

Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year: East Coast (Musselburgh).

Burger Restaurant of the Year: Bread Meats Bread, Bells Diner, Butta Burger George Street, Butta Burger Quartermile.

Noodles Restaurant of the Year: Tasty Noodle, Maki & Ramen, Vietnam House Restaurant, Sister Bao Express Portobello.

European Restaurant of the Year: Aurora, Aizle.

Spanish Restaurant of the Year: La Sal, Indaba, The Black Hoof.

Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year: La Casa Leith, La Casa Dalry, Kezban Mediterranean Restaurant, Meze Meze.

Italian Restaurant of the Year: Locanda de Gusti, La Locanda Edinburgh.

Turkish Restaurant of the Year: Verdo Turkish BBQ, Shish Edinburgh.

Lebanese Restaurant of the Year: BABA, Sofia’s Lounge, Beirut.

Restaurant Team of the Year: Cannonball Restaurant & Bar, Noto, The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar.

Curry Restaurant of the Year: Chaskaa Indian Restaurant, The Cove, Kismot.

Pizza Restaurant of the Year: Origano Cafe & Pizzeria, Pomo Pizzeria, Froth & Flame, Matto Pizza.

Indian Resaurant of the Year: Eastern Touch at Anstruther, Golden Ambal North and South Indian Restaurant, Solti.

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year: Gulshan Tandoori Indian & Bengali Restaurant, Pataka.

Chinese Restaurant of the Year: Cool Jade, Chef Chi.

Japanese Restaurant of the Year: Kanpai Sushi, Chizuru Tei, Kenji Sushi, Hope Izakaya.

Nepalese Restaurant of the Year: Gurkha Cafe & Restaurant, Namaste Kathmandu Restaurant, Gurkha Bar & Restaurant (Musselburgh).

Thai Restaurant of the Year: Nok’s Kitchen on Stockbridge.

Mexican Restaurant of the Year: Tortilla, El Cartel, Bodega.

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Wedgwood The Restaurant, TIMBERYARD, Heron, The Grain Store.

Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year: David Bann Restaurant , Hendersons, Seeds For The Soul Ltd.

Buffet Restaurant of the Year: China Red.

Outstanding Restaurant of the Year: The Stockbridge Restaurant, The Little Chartroom, The Table.

Best World Cuisine: The Kitchin, Purslane Restaurant, Ondine Restaurant, Fhior, Number One.

Street Food Restaurant of the Year: Oink Victoria Street, Masti Indian Street Food Restaurant, Ola Kala, the Best Grill & Deli, Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food.

Seafood Restaurant of the Year: The Ship on The Shore.

Family Restaurant of the Year: MUMS Great Comfort Food, City Restaurant, Edinbane Lodge, The Scran and Scallie.

Sushi Restaurant of the Year: Soul Sushi, Yamato, UMI Japanese Cuisine, Sakae Japanese Restaurant.

Best of Edinburgh: L’Escargot Bleu Restaurant and Wine Bar, Gaucho, Maison Bleue, Howies Restaurant, Educated Flea, Angels with Bagpipes, Six by Nico, Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill, Kyloe, La Garrigue.