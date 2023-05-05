News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
11 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
11 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
14 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
16 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
19 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Cinco de Mayo 2023: Edinburgh’s 11 very best Mexican restaurants and takeaways to celebrate festival in style

May 5th, otherwise known as Cinco de Mayo, has arrived. And for anyone wanting to celebrate Mexico’s annual festival, we’ve rounded up some of the best Mexican restaurants and takeaways in Edinburgh, based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 5th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 18:10 BST

For those not familiar with Cinco de Mayo, it essentially marks Mexico's victory over the French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. And, while the date is not widely celebrated in Edinburgh, it’s the perfect excuse to get out for some tasty Mexican grub, ideally washed down with a delicious margartia cocktail.

In recent years, the popularity of Mexican cuisine has soared, as can be seen by the number of places across the Capital where locals can get their hungry fix of burritos, tacos and fajitas.

If you are looking to enjoy some delicious food to mark Cinco de Mayo, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 11 top-rated Mexican joints in town.

Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Mexican cuisine.

Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Mexican cuisine.

1. Edinburgh's best Mexican restaurants and takeaways

Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Mexican cuisine. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 184 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 4BA. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Authentic and delicious! I was greeted with a huge smile and the staff couldn’t have been more friendly or helpful.'

2. Miro's Cantina

Where: 184 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 4BA. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Authentic and delicious! I was greeted with a huge smile and the staff couldn’t have been more friendly or helpful.' Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 41 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh EH1 1BS. Rating 4 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Full of atmosphere with very friendly and helpful staff. Gorgeous freshly made food with good size helpings and given the location and quality very reasonably priced'.

3. Viva Mexico

Where: 41 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh EH1 1BS. Rating 4 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Full of atmosphere with very friendly and helpful staff. Gorgeous freshly made food with good size helpings and given the location and quality very reasonably priced'. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 64 Thistle Street, Edinburgh EH2 1EN. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'If you like Mexican food then El Cartel is a must. The margaritas are excellent and the food sensational'.

4. El Cartel

Where: 64 Thistle Street, Edinburgh EH2 1EN. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'If you like Mexican food then El Cartel is a must. The margaritas are excellent and the food sensational'. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:EdinburghMexicoTripAdvisor