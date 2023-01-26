A multi-award-winning East Lothian restaurant has launched a new ‘pocket-friendly’ menu to help foodies beat the winter blues – and seafood fans will love it.

On selected days, East Coast Restaurant in Musselburgh will be serving up a series of seafood classics and heart-warming comfort food for cost-conscious diners.

East Coast, which was crowned the ‘Best Seafood Establishment’ in Scotland at the recent Food Awards Scotland, is challenging customers to see who can set the bar for the number of free refills on bowls of mussels every Wednesday.

The restaurant’s new ‘Mussel Wednesday’ offer is allowing diners to enjoy even more mussels for their money with free unlimited refills on every main portion. East Coast sources its mussels daily from Shetland.

East Coast is also introducing a weekly ‘Thursday Club’, when evening diners can enjoy 20% off their entire food bill featuring some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, including its ‘Harbour Bowl’ of calamari, beer battered king prawns, tiger prawns and battered catch of the day.

Every Saturday and Sunday between 4pm and 5pm will be ‘Oyster Happy Hour’ at East Coast, when seafood lovers can savour one of nature’s most delicious treasures for just £1.50 per shuck. East Coast sources the freshest Scottish oysters daily from Cumbrae and Loch Fyne.

Owned by Carlo and Katia Crolla, East Coast is the next chapter for the Crolla family, who have been serving the honest folk of Musselburgh from its venue on North High Street for nearly 50 years.

Carlo said: “To help people beat the winter blues this January and February, we’re really excited to be launching our new ‘pocket-friendly’ menu of offers, including seafood classics and heart-warming comfort food for cost-conscious diners.

“From unlimited re-fills of mussels on Wednesdays, to Oyster Happy Hour at the weekend, and 20% off your entire food bill on Thursdays, we’ve got a range of offers featuring some of our most popular dishes to suit everyone.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, we’d like to thank all our loyal customers who continue support our local, independent and family-run restaurant and takeaway.”

‘Best Seafood Establishment’ in Scotland is the latest accolade for East Coast, which continues to gain recognition as one of Scotland’s best seafood restaurants.

East Coast was voted ‘Seafood Restaurant of the Year 2022 – East Lothian Customer Service Excellence Award 2022’ in the Scottish Enterprise Awards, as well as ‘LUXlife Food & Drink’ award for ‘Fish & Chip Takeaway of the Year 2022 – Edinburgh & The Lothians’.

In 2022, East Coast Fish & Chips Takeaway was also named the best in Scotland and one of the top 10 in the UK by The Sunday Times.

East Coast also won the accolade of one of the 50 best fish and chips shops in the UK for the third year running in 2022 by leading trade publication, Fry Magazine. East Coast is the only chippy in Edinburgh and the Lothians to make Fry Magazine’s prestigious list.