East Coast Fish & Chips takeaway, on North High Street in Musselburgh, was recently crowned one of the 50 best chippies in the UK for the third year running by trade publication Fry Magazine.

East Coast also sits proudly amongst Scotland’s top 10 fish and chip takeaways and is the only chippy in Edinburgh and the Lothians to make the prestigious list.

In 2021, National Fish & Chip Day was one of the biggest awareness days of the year in the UK – with over 50 million people hearing, seeing, or reading something about it.

Located a short walk from Musselburgh beach, East Coast is owned and operated by Carlo and Katia Crolla.

The Crolla family has been serving the local community for nearly 50 years.

This National Fish & Chip Day, Carlo and Katia are asking customers to come together to celebrate Britain’s best-loved fast food by tucking into a portion of sizzling fish and chips.

They will also be marking the occasion by running a special prize draw for five lucky customers to win a £20 East Coast voucher.

Carlo Crolla, owner of East Coast Fish & Chips takeaway in Musselburgh, said: “We all agree nothing can beat a portion of steaming fresh white fish fried in hot, crispy batter, served with a pile of lip-smacking chips – the only debate is whether you top it with salt, vinegar, sauce, mushy peas or a pickled onion.

“So, celebrate British fish and chips and join in with National Fish & Chip Day by coming down to East Coast in Musselburgh and enjoying a good old-fashioned Friday night fish supper!

“To mark the day, we will also be running a special prize draw for five lucky customers to win a £20 East Coast voucher. We look forward to serving everyone on the day.”

National Fish & Chip Day is “about giving fish and chips the recognition it deserves and helping to secure its position as the nation’s favourite dish”.

The event usually takes place on the first Friday in June every year – however, because of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, is being held a week early this year.

The national event is once again being championed by trade organisation, The National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association, who represent packers and distributors of oils and fats in the UK.

NEODA President, Gary Lewis, commented: “National Fish & Chip Day has become more popular each year and in 2022 we want it to be even bigger.

“It’s a celebration of the stars who work hard to bring Brits their favourite traditional takeaway. We want to bring the whole industry together to celebrate and showcase the great British institution that is Fish and Chips.

“To help build support in anticipation for the event, we are urging people to start tweeting with the hashtag #NationalFishandChipDay.”