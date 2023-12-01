From beautiful bars with original interiors that make you feel like you’ve travelled back in time to proper old boozers that haven’t changed in decades, these are some of the best traditional pubs in Edinburgh.

Our list comes courtesy of The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), who recognise that a lot of pubs in the UK are so historic, that their cultural worthiness is equal to that of any statue or tourist attraction.

There are some incredibe pubs in Scotland’s capital – and CAMRA has included some of them in their list of the top 120 of ‘Scotland’s True Heritage Pubs’ guide published in 2018.

For those who just want an honest pint in a good old-fashioned boozer, there’s plenty Edinburgh venues to choose from.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 of the Edinburgh boozers listed in the CAMRA guide – and why they were included.

The Kenilworth - 152–4 Rose Street EH2 3JD CAMRA says: Built c.1780, the Thomas Purves Marwick interior dates from 1899 and was subject to a very costly renovation by Alloa Brewery in 1966 using the architects Covell Matthews. One of Edinburgh's four impressive 'single-room with island-bar' pubs.

Athletic Arms (Diggers), 1–3 Angle Park Terrace EH11 2JX CAMRA says: 'A shadow of its former self ' is how some local people describe the Diggers, the name coming from the pub's position between two large cemeteries. However, its layout is much as it was. Situated on the ground floor of an 1889 five-storey tenement block.

Abbotsford (1902) - 3-5 Rose Street EH2 2PR CAMRA says: One of the finest examples of an island-style pub built in 1902 and barely altered since. It is believed to have been built by Charles Jenner, from nearby department store Jenners, so that his staff could spend their wages in his own establishment.

Barony Bar, 81–3 Broughton Street EH1 3RJ CAMRA says: Small, L-shaped single-bar pub with a splendid interior that is well worth the short walk from the city centre. Situated in an 1804 fourstorey tenement, it wraps around other property on a street corner and has an attractive frontage of teak