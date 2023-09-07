Edinburgh pubs: Bruntsfield venue Black Ivy crowned as best beer garden in Scotland ahead of scorching weekend
An Edinburgh bar is celebrating after its beer garden was named as the best in Scotland at a prestigious awards ceremony.
Black Ivy, a stunning venue on Alvanley Terrace, was crowned the Best Outdoor Area in Scotland at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.
The Bruntsfield bar, which also has a restaurant and boutique hotel, beat off competition from Hugo’s Bar and Pavillion in Dalgety Bay, The Ivy Lodge in Aberdeen and The Fox and Willow in Ayr.
In a post on Facebook following the awards ceremony, held at the Doubletree Hilton in Glasgow last week, Black wrote: “Thanks so much to everyone who wished us luck at the awards. We all had a great time and came back with the award for best outdoor area in Scotland.”
It was a double celebration for Black Ivy after owner Billy Lowe scooped the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his 35 years at the top of the licensed trade.
Following his win, Edinburgh-born Billy said: “It was a complete surprise, and I was delighted that the whole family was there to see it! For me, to be recognised alongside the deserving people who have won this award before, people that I truly admire, was such an honour.”
With the sun set to shine in the Capital this weekend, it could be the perfect time for locals to check out Black Ivy's award-winning beer garden.