Edinburgh pub entrepreneur Billy Lowe is given the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

The Scottish Bar and Pub Awards has announced its winners for 2023 – andseveral of Edinburgh’s watering holes won big prizes on the night.

It was also an unforgetable evening for local pub entrepreneur Billy Lowe, who got an extra special birthday present when he scooped the Lifetime Achievement Award during Tuesday night’s ceremony, held on his actual birthday.

The award recognised his 35 years at the top of the licensed trade and DRAM publisher Susan Young said: “Billy Lowe is arguably Scotland’s most successful licensed trade entrepreneur.

“Having created three very successful pub companies and operated more than 30 pubs over the decades, he still remains at the helm of Caledonia Inns, which includes the award-winning Black Ivy.”

The latter also won the Drinks Express Best Outdoor Area award.

Billy received his award in front of more than 600 industry peers at a glittering 80s-film-themed awards ceremony at the Doubletree Hilton in Glasgow.

Speaking after his win, the Edinburgh-born entrepreneur said: “It was a complete surprise, and I was delighted that the whole family was there to see it.

“For me, to be recognised alongside the deserving people who have won this award before, people that I truly admire, was such an honour.”

The event saw 30 awards presented to both venues and individuals from all around Scotland spanning from Our Place in Annan which picked up the Media World Casual Dining Award, to Inverness-based Prime which grabbed the ARO Procurement Customer Service Award.

Organiser Susan Young said: “The Scottish licensed trade is full of successful entrepreneurs and as a result we have some of the best pubs and venues in the UK. These awards recognise and celebrate the efforts of the owners and their employees that give Scotland a hospitality industry that is worth shouting about. I take my hat off to all of them.”

Now in their 28th year, the awards are a highlight in the hospitality industry calendar and this year over 100 finalists attended the ceremony at the Double Tree Hilton Glasgow Central – making it the biggest event yet.

Aberdeen were big winners on the night as Malones scooped the Pub of the Year award. The celebrations continued for the city as Scott Anderson of Siberia Bar & Hotel won THE DRUM Digital Innovator of the Year, Adrian Gomes of The Tippling House won Campari Mixologist of the Year and Bryony Baxter of Meraki Bar and Restaurant was named as William Grant & Sons Bar Apprentice of the Year.

In Edinburgh, there was a double celebration for the Tipsy Midgie and owner Colin Hinds who took home both Benromach’s Whisky Bar of the Year and the Deanston Whisky Guru gongs.

Bread Street venue Hey Palu was named the Makers Mark Cocktail Bar of the Year, Stramash on the Cowgate as Pernod Ricard Best Late-Night Venue and Market Street's Brewhemia as Molson Coors Scottish Bar of the Year.

The Scottish Bar and Pub Awards – full list of winners:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Billy Lowe – Caledonia Inns

Heart of Hospitality Award: Michael Bergson – Bucks Bar

ARO Procurement Customer Service Award: Prime Steak & Seafood – Inverness

Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year: Tipsie Midgie - Edinburgh

Buzzworks & Montpeliers Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year: Brandon Van Rensburg – Tempura, Ayr

Campari Mixologist of the Year: Adrian Gomes – The Tippling House, Aberdeen

Deanston Whisky Guru of the Year: Colin Hinds – Tipsy Midgie, Edinburgh

Hospitality Employer of the Year: Buzzworks – Ayrshire

Drinks Express Best Outdoor Area: Black Ivy – Edinburgh

THE DRUM Digital Innovator of the Year: Siberia Bar & Hotel - Aberdeen

‘Giving More’ Award in partnership with Edrington UK: Graham Chalmers – Radisson RED, Glasgow

Flor de Cana Rum Sustainability Award: Lisini Pub Company – Uddingston

Golden Jubilee Award for Hospitality Excellence: The Original Rosslyn Inn - Roslin

HI-SPIRITS Best Live Music Venue: St Lukes & The Winged Ox – Glasgow

HOSPO Manager of the Year: Rory McGinley – Two Fat Ladies at The Buttery, Glasgow

Hotel Scotland Family Business of the Year: The Oak Tree Inn – Balmaha

Inspirational Woman of the Year: Gillian Kirkland – The Piper Whisky Bar,Glasgow

Inverarity Morton Scotland’s Best Drinks Offering: The Fox and Willow – Ayr

Kopparberg New Bar of the Year: The East End Fox – Baillieston

Makers Mark Cocktail Bar of the Year: Hey Palu – Edinburgh

Mediaworld Casual Dining Award: Our Place – Annan

Molinari Hotel Bar of the Year: Great Scots’ Bar – Cameron House

Molson Coors Scottish Bar of the Year: Brewhemia – Edinburgh

Pernod Ricard Best Late-Night Venue: Stramash – Edinburgh

Premier Card Services Independent Operator of the Year: WORQ Group – Glasgow

Bar Personality of the Year: Pete Harvey – Sportsterz

Sheep Dog Whisky Dog Friendly Pub of the Year: The Forth Inn – Aberfoyle

Scottish Hospitality Group Contribution to the Industry Award: Caroline Loudon - TLT LLP

DRAM Licensee of the Year 2023: Brian Flynn – Behind the Wall, Falkirk

William Grant & Sons Bar Apprentices: Bryony Baxter – Meraki Bar & Restaurant, Bridge of Don