All the Edinburgh winners at Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2023 as Hey Palu is named ‘Cocktail Bar of the Year’
The Scottish Bar and Pub Awards has announced its winners for 2023 – andseveral of Edinburgh’s watering holes won big prizes on the night.
It was also an unforgetable evening for local pub entrepreneur Billy Lowe, who got an extra special birthday present when he scooped the Lifetime Achievement Award during Tuesday night’s ceremony, held on his actual birthday.
The award recognised his 35 years at the top of the licensed trade and DRAM publisher Susan Young said: “Billy Lowe is arguably Scotland’s most successful licensed trade entrepreneur.
“Having created three very successful pub companies and operated more than 30 pubs over the decades, he still remains at the helm of Caledonia Inns, which includes the award-winning Black Ivy.”
The latter also won the Drinks Express Best Outdoor Area award.
Billy received his award in front of more than 600 industry peers at a glittering 80s-film-themed awards ceremony at the Doubletree Hilton in Glasgow.
Speaking after his win, the Edinburgh-born entrepreneur said: “It was a complete surprise, and I was delighted that the whole family was there to see it.
“For me, to be recognised alongside the deserving people who have won this award before, people that I truly admire, was such an honour.”
The event saw 30 awards presented to both venues and individuals from all around Scotland spanning from Our Place in Annan which picked up the Media World Casual Dining Award, to Inverness-based Prime which grabbed the ARO Procurement Customer Service Award.
Organiser Susan Young said: “The Scottish licensed trade is full of successful entrepreneurs and as a result we have some of the best pubs and venues in the UK. These awards recognise and celebrate the efforts of the owners and their employees that give Scotland a hospitality industry that is worth shouting about. I take my hat off to all of them.”
Now in their 28th year, the awards are a highlight in the hospitality industry calendar and this year over 100 finalists attended the ceremony at the Double Tree Hilton Glasgow Central – making it the biggest event yet.
Aberdeen were big winners on the night as Malones scooped the Pub of the Year award. The celebrations continued for the city as Scott Anderson of Siberia Bar & Hotel won THE DRUM Digital Innovator of the Year, Adrian Gomes of The Tippling House won Campari Mixologist of the Year and Bryony Baxter of Meraki Bar and Restaurant was named as William Grant & Sons Bar Apprentice of the Year.
In Edinburgh, there was a double celebration for the Tipsy Midgie and owner Colin Hinds who took home both Benromach’s Whisky Bar of the Year and the Deanston Whisky Guru gongs.
Bread Street venue Hey Palu was named the Makers Mark Cocktail Bar of the Year, Stramash on the Cowgate as Pernod Ricard Best Late-Night Venue and Market Street's Brewhemia as Molson Coors Scottish Bar of the Year.
The Scottish Bar and Pub Awards – full list of winners:
Lifetime Achievement Award: Billy Lowe – Caledonia Inns
Heart of Hospitality Award: Michael Bergson – Bucks Bar
ARO Procurement Customer Service Award: Prime Steak & Seafood – Inverness
Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year: Tipsie Midgie - Edinburgh
Buzzworks & Montpeliers Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year: Brandon Van Rensburg – Tempura, Ayr
Campari Mixologist of the Year: Adrian Gomes – The Tippling House, Aberdeen
Deanston Whisky Guru of the Year: Colin Hinds – Tipsy Midgie, Edinburgh
Hospitality Employer of the Year: Buzzworks – Ayrshire
Drinks Express Best Outdoor Area: Black Ivy – Edinburgh
THE DRUM Digital Innovator of the Year: Siberia Bar & Hotel - Aberdeen
‘Giving More’ Award in partnership with Edrington UK: Graham Chalmers – Radisson RED, Glasgow
Flor de Cana Rum Sustainability Award: Lisini Pub Company – Uddingston
Golden Jubilee Award for Hospitality Excellence: The Original Rosslyn Inn - Roslin
HI-SPIRITS Best Live Music Venue: St Lukes & The Winged Ox – Glasgow
HOSPO Manager of the Year: Rory McGinley – Two Fat Ladies at The Buttery, Glasgow
Hotel Scotland Family Business of the Year: The Oak Tree Inn – Balmaha
Inspirational Woman of the Year: Gillian Kirkland – The Piper Whisky Bar,Glasgow
Inverarity Morton Scotland’s Best Drinks Offering: The Fox and Willow – Ayr
Kopparberg New Bar of the Year: The East End Fox – Baillieston
Makers Mark Cocktail Bar of the Year: Hey Palu – Edinburgh
Mediaworld Casual Dining Award: Our Place – Annan
Molinari Hotel Bar of the Year: Great Scots’ Bar – Cameron House
Molson Coors Scottish Bar of the Year: Brewhemia – Edinburgh
Pernod Ricard Best Late-Night Venue: Stramash – Edinburgh
Premier Card Services Independent Operator of the Year: WORQ Group – Glasgow
Bar Personality of the Year: Pete Harvey – Sportsterz
Sheep Dog Whisky Dog Friendly Pub of the Year: The Forth Inn – Aberfoyle
Scottish Hospitality Group Contribution to the Industry Award: Caroline Loudon - TLT LLP
DRAM Licensee of the Year 2023: Brian Flynn – Behind the Wall, Falkirk
William Grant & Sons Bar Apprentices: Bryony Baxter – Meraki Bar & Restaurant, Bridge of Don
Pub of the Year: Malones – Aberdeen