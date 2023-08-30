News you can trust since 1873
Superstar Paolo Nutini shocks crowd at tiny Edinburgh venue by jumping on stage for impromptu performance

Paolo Nutini shocked punters at a tiny Edinburgh music venue when he jumped on stage for an impromptu performance.

The New Shoes hitmaker, who plays a massive headline gig in the Capital on Thursday, left punters at Cowgate venue Sneaky Pete's speechless after his unexpected cameo.

The 36-year-old Scot, who originally hails from Paisley, joined Canadian indie band Sylvie on stage at the intimate venue, much to the delight of the crowd.

Paolo Nutini joined Canadian band Sylvie for an impromptu performance at Edinburgh's Sneaky Pete's. Photo: Sneaky Pete'sPaolo Nutini joined Canadian band Sylvie for an impromptu performance at Edinburgh's Sneaky Pete's. Photo: Sneaky Pete's
Sharing the news on social media, Sneaky Pete's wrote: "Big Paolo Nutini just jumped on stage with Sylvie.

"You never know who's gonna be around at a Sneaky Pete's show."

Nutini, whose fourth album Last Night in the Bittersweet was released to huge acclaim last year, will return to the stage on Thursday at the Royal Highland Centre, with support from Inhaler and The Big Moon.

One of Edinburgh’s most iconic music venues, Sneaky Pete's hosted early gigs from once rising stars Lewis Capaldi, Young Fathers, Mumford & Sons and Tame Impala.

