Paisley pop sensation Paolo Nutini will play the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Thursday, August 31, rounding off a week of live music at the site next to Edinburgh Airport.

Having captured hearts worldwide since he first found fame in 2006 with the release of his debut album ‘These Streets’, Paolo made waves last year with the release of his fourth album, ‘Last Night in the Bittersweet’, topping the album charts in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands and Italy.

The singer broke the attendance record for a music act at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow when over 68,000 fans came out in December 2022 to hear the new album live over five sold out shows, cementing his status as one of Scotland’s most beloved and respected musical talents.

Paisley singer Paolo Nutini will play the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh this Thursday. He is pictured performing at the Ross Bandstand in Edinburgh in December 2016.

Having toured America and Australia earlier in the year, Paolo's been on the European festival circuit this summer, and will return to Scotland for the Edinburgh show on Thursday. His concert follows the Connect music festival held at the Royal Highland Centre at the weekend, with the likes of Franz Ferdinand, Primal Scream and Young Fathers taking to the stage. American rockers The Killers are also set to play there on Tuesday.

Here is all you need to know about the ‘Candy’ singer’s Edinburgh concert on Thursday.

Tickets

Tickets are still on sale for Paolo Nutini at the Royal Highland Centre on Thursday, with standing tickets available from £92.10 each from Ticketmaster, and VIP tickets available from £131.55.

Set list

Here is Paolo Nutini’s most recent set list, for his show at Latitude Festival in England on July 22: Afterneath; Lose It; Scream (Funk My Life Up); Cherry Blossom; Heart Filled Up; Acid Eyes; Through the Echoes; Coming Up Easy; New Shoes; Petrified in Love; Pencil Full of Lead; Stuck in the Middle With You (Stealers Wheel cover); Take Me Take Mine; Candy. Encore: Bus Talk (Interlude); Let Me Down Easy; Iron Sky; Shine a Light.

Timings

Gates open at 5pm on Thursday, with no further schedule details released yet. Irish rockers Inhaler and English Indie band The Big Moon will join the bill in support of Paolo Nutini for this outdoor Edinburgh show. Hailing from Dublin, Inhaler have recently released their second album, Cuts & Bruises, which reached number one in the Irish album charts. The Big Moon have had a very busy summer, supporting Paolo Nutini in Brighton, and performing festival sets at TRNSMT and Glastonbury.

Weather

The Met Office is forecasting a cloudy evening with a 10 per cent chance of rain for the concert on Thursday. The temperature is expected to be 15C, feels like 14C, at 7pm, dropping to 12C, feels like 11C, by 10pm. Light winds of six to seven miles an hour are also forecast.

Getting there

CITY CENTRE SHUTTLE BUS

The city centre event shuttle (Lothian Bus Service No.98) runs from Edinburgh city centre straight to the entrance of concert. The service runs via North St David Street with pick up points at Shandwick Place, Haymarket and along the A8 with a journey time of 30 minutes.

NATIONAL BUS SERVICES

The Airlink 100, Skylink 200 & 300, First Bus services 20 & 63 and Stagecoach’s Jet 747 service all run regularly and drop off close to the Royal Highland Centre. Citylink operates services from across the country that drop off on the nearby on the A8 nearby the Royal Highland Showgrounds.

CHARTER COACHES

Get to the concerts at the Royal Highland Centre direct with Happy Bus. They offer chartered bus services running from all major Scottish cities and will drop you at the entrance. Happy Bus are running services from various locations across Scotland to get you to and from the Royal highland showgrounds. Tickets are on sale now for this service and can be pre-booked here.

TRAM

This low-emission option takes you to Ingliston Park & Ride, which is only around a 25-minute walk to the entrance to the event. There will also be a free shuttle bus service to/from Ingliston Park & Ride throughout the event.The Tram service will be extended for approximately an hour after the end of the show, in order to provide transport back into the city centre.

SHUTTLE SERVICE TO/FROM INGLISTON TRAM STATION

A free shuttle bus will run between Ingliston Tram Station and event entrance. This will start at 5pm and loop until midnight, with a journey time of around five minutes.

TRAIN

Edinburgh Waverley and Haymarket are the closest stations to the Royal Highland Showgrounds that provide excellent links to the rest of the UK. From there, pick up the City Centre Shuttle Bus (Lothian Service 98) or the Tram, and jump on our free shuttle service from the Tram station.

TAXI/ DROP OFF & PICK UP

If you are being picked up/dropped off by private car or taxi, head for the Royal Highland Showgrounds and follow the signage to the dedicated pick up/drop off point.

CAR PARKING

Car parking tickets are available online for advance purchase only, priced £11 per car.

Age restrictions and ID

Nobody under 12 is permitted into the concert. Children aged 12-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 21 or over (one adult minimum per four children aged between 12-15 years old).

You must bring valid and current ID with you - Valid IDs must be photographic. Driving licenses, passports, Young Scot cards and Forces ID cards are among the types of ID permitted.