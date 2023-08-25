The band has received countless accolades for their achievements, including multiple Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, NME Awards and more. Their hits include ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’, ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Human’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the Las Vegas band’s first show in Scotland’s Capital, here is all you need to know about Tuesday’s concert.

The Killers playing live at The Falkirk Stadium in June, 2022. Photo by Rob Loud.

Tickets

Although general sale tickets sold out quickly for this concert, there are still resale tickets available online, priced from £80.50 each.

Set list

The set list for The Killers’ most recent concert, at Pukkelpop music festival in Belgium on August 20, included some of the band’s biggest hits as well as some lesser known tracks.

The set list was: Human, Spaceman, Smile Like You Mean It, Shot at the Night, The Way It Was, Running Towards a Place, Somebody Told Me, Boy, Runaways, Read My Mind, Dying Breed, Caution (with "Rut" segue), All These Things That I've Done, When You Were Young, Mr Brightside.

Timings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gates open at 5pm, with no further schedule details listed as yet. Support on the night comes from The Smiths’ legendary guitarist Johnny Marr, who has previously joined the band onstage for special performances, including a headline set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

Weather

The Met Office is currently forecasting sunny intervals for Tuesday’s concert. With the temperature expected to be 15C, feels like 13C at 7pm, and by 10pm it will be 12C feels like 11C, with the sun setting at 8.15pm and the night sky expected to be clear.

Getting there

CITY CENTRE SHUTTLE BUS

The city centre event shuttle (Lothian Bus Service No.98) runs from Edinburgh city centre straight to the entrance of concert. The service runs via North St David Street with pick up points at Shandwick Place, Haymarket and along the A8 with a journey time of 30 minutes.

NATIONAL BUS SERVICES

The Airlink 100, Skylink 200 & 300, First Bus services 20 & 63 and Stagecoach’s Jet 747 service all run regularly and drop off close to the Royal Highland Centre. Citylink operates services from across the country that drop off on the nearby on the A8 nearby the Royal Highland Showgrounds.

CHARTER COACHES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get to the concerts at the Royal Highland Centre direct with Happy Bus. They offer chartered bus services running from all major Scottish cities and will drop you at the entrance. Happy Bus are running services from various locations across Scotland to get you to and from the Royal highland showgrounds. Tickets are on sale now for this service and can be pre-booked here.

TRAM

This low-emission option takes you to Ingliston Park & Ride, which is only around a 25-minute walk to the entrance to the event. There will also be a free shuttle bus service to/from Ingliston Park & Ride throughout the event.The Tram service will be extended for approximately an hour after the end of the show, in order to provide transport back into the city centre.

SHUTTLE SERVICE TO/FROM INGLISTON TRAM STATION

A free shuttle bus will run between Ingliston Tram Station and event entrance. This will start at 5pm and loop until midnight, with a journey time of around 10 minutes.

TRAIN

Edinburgh Waverley and Haymarket are the closest stations to the Royal Highland Showgrounds that provide excellent links to the rest of the UK. From there, pick up the City Centre Shuttle Bus (Lothian Service 98) or the Tram, and jump on our free shuttle service from the Tram station.

TAXI/ DROP OFF & PICK UP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are being picked up/dropped off by private car or taxi, head for the Royal Highland Showgrounds and follow the signage to the dedicated pick up/drop off point.

CAR PARKING

Car parking tickets are available online for advance purchase only. These will be mobile tickets that can be purchased here, priced £11 per car.

Age restrictions and ID

Nobody under 12 is permitted into the concert. Children aged 12-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 21 or over (one adult minimum per four children aged between 12-15 years old).

You must bring valid and current ID with you - Valid IDs must be photographic. Driving licenses, passports, Young Scot cards and Forces ID cards are among the types of ID permitted.