News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Scottish rock legends Primal Scream headlined the Grand Parade Stage on the first night of Connect Festival. The band, from Glasgow, didn’t disappoint, opening their set with Movin’ On Up, before performing their much-loved hits, including Don’t Fight It, Feel It, Shine Like Stars and Rocks.Scottish rock legends Primal Scream headlined the Grand Parade Stage on the first night of Connect Festival. The band, from Glasgow, didn’t disappoint, opening their set with Movin’ On Up, before performing their much-loved hits, including Don’t Fight It, Feel It, Shine Like Stars and Rocks.
Scottish rock legends Primal Scream headlined the Grand Parade Stage on the first night of Connect Festival. The band, from Glasgow, didn’t disappoint, opening their set with Movin’ On Up, before performing their much-loved hits, including Don’t Fight It, Feel It, Shine Like Stars and Rocks.

Edinburgh Connect festival 2023: Ten photos of highlights, including Primal Scream and Young Fathers

These are stunning photos of performers on stage.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 27th Aug 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 12:40 BST

Revellers packed out the Royal Highland Showgrounds for the first two days of this year’s Connect festival. Fans gathered to see the all-star line-up including, among others, Scottish indie heroes Primal Scream and Franz Ferdinand, London rapper Loyle Carner, and boygenius, the US supergroup fronted by Julien Baker, Lucy Dakus and Phoebe Bridgers.

On Saturday music lovers enjoy performances from MUNA, Young Fathers, Kelly Lee Owens, Friendly Fires, Olivia Dean, Terra Kin and headliner, Fred again.

Originally launched in the mid-2000s, Connect festival returned in 2022. The 2023 festival also included comedy, art and wellbeing.

The weekend will close on a high on Sunday, with performances from Raye, Panic Shack, Kamal, boygenius and Loyle Carner, along with a spoken word and comedy lineup on the Speakeasy stage.

Check out our gallery of stunning photos showing highlights from the festival.

Australian duo Confidence Man gave an electric performance on the Guitars and Other Machines stage, with hits including What I Like, Toy Boy and C.O.O.L Party, before closing their set with Holiday.

1. Confidence Man

Australian duo Confidence Man gave an electric performance on the Guitars and Other Machines stage, with hits including What I Like, Toy Boy and C.O.O.L Party, before closing their set with Holiday. Photo: Ryan Johnston / ryanjohnstonco

Photo Sales
Edinburgh group Young Fathers played a home crowd, with hits including Freefalling, Rain or Shine, Shame and Toy.

2. Young Fathers

Edinburgh group Young Fathers played a home crowd, with hits including Freefalling, Rain or Shine, Shame and Toy. Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Franz FerdiFranz Ferdinand frontman Alex Huntley lit up the Royal Highland Showgrounds to Friday’s Connect crowd.

3. Franz Ferdinand

Franz FerdiFranz Ferdinand frontman Alex Huntley lit up the Royal Highland Showgrounds to Friday’s Connect crowd. Photo: Ryan Johnston / ryanjohnstonco

Photo Sales
American band MUNA took to the Grand Parade on Saturday with massive energy that had revellers dancing all afternoon.

4. MUNA

American band MUNA took to the Grand Parade on Saturday with massive energy that had revellers dancing all afternoon. Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:London