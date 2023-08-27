These are stunning photos of performers on stage.

Revellers packed out the Royal Highland Showgrounds for the first two days of this year’s Connect festival. Fans gathered to see the all-star line-up including, among others, Scottish indie heroes Primal Scream and Franz Ferdinand, London rapper Loyle Carner, and boygenius, the US supergroup fronted by Julien Baker, Lucy Dakus and Phoebe Bridgers.

On Saturday music lovers enjoy performances from MUNA, Young Fathers, Kelly Lee Owens, Friendly Fires, Olivia Dean, Terra Kin and headliner, Fred again.

Originally launched in the mid-2000s, Connect festival returned in 2022. The 2023 festival also included comedy, art and wellbeing.

The weekend will close on a high on Sunday, with performances from Raye, Panic Shack, Kamal, boygenius and Loyle Carner, along with a spoken word and comedy lineup on the Speakeasy stage.

Check out our gallery of stunning photos showing highlights from the festival.

1 . Confidence Man Australian duo Confidence Man gave an electric performance on the Guitars and Other Machines stage, with hits including What I Like, Toy Boy and C.O.O.L Party, before closing their set with Holiday. Photo: Ryan Johnston / ryanjohnstonco Photo Sales

2 . Young Fathers Edinburgh group Young Fathers played a home crowd, with hits including Freefalling, Rain or Shine, Shame and Toy. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . Franz Ferdinand Franz FerdiFranz Ferdinand frontman Alex Huntley lit up the Royal Highland Showgrounds to Friday’s Connect crowd. Photo: Ryan Johnston / ryanjohnstonco Photo Sales

4 . MUNA American band MUNA took to the Grand Parade on Saturday with massive energy that had revellers dancing all afternoon. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales