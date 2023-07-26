Edinburgh music fans have something exciting to look forward to this August as renowned Paisley musician Paolo Nutini gears up to deliver an unforgettable headline performance, outdoors at Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh on Thursday, August 31.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, July 28 at 10am. This late announcement for such a large concert comes after Whitburn’s Lewis Capaldi had to cancel his planned gigs on August 30 and September 1 at the same venue, next to Edinburgh Airport.

Having captured hearts worldwide with hits including ‘Pencil Full of Lead’, ‘Candy’, ‘New Shoes’, ‘Iron Sky’ and ‘Last Request’, Paolo made waves last year with the release of his fourth album, Last Night in the Bittersweet, which topped the album charts in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands and Italy. Following a hugely successful run of five sold out shows at OVO Hydro, Glasgow in December 2022, Nutini broke the attendance record for a music act at the venue when over 68,000 fans came out to hear the new album live, cementing his status as one of Scotland’s most beloved and respected musical talents.Having toured America and Australia earlier in the year, Paolo's been on the European festival circuit this summer, and will return to Scotland for the Edinburgh show at the end of August. Fresh from appearances at this year’s TRNSMT Festival, Inhaler and

Paisley singing sensation Paolo Nutini will play at Royal Highland Showgrounds in August.

The Big Moon will join the bill at Royal Highland Showgrounds. Hailing from Dublin, Inhaler have recently released their second album, Cuts & Bruises, which reached number one in the Irish album charts. The Big Moon have had a very busy summer, supporting Paolo Nutini in Brighton, and playing festival sets at TRNSMT and Glastonbury.