Lewis Capaldi cancels Edinburgh gigs as he 'takes a break from touring' - how to get a refund on tickets

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled his upcoming tour, including two shows in Edinburgh, saying he is taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future” in order to “adjust to the impact” of living with Tourette’s syndrome.

The West Lothian chart sensation had been due to to play two nights at the Royal Highland Showgrounds at the end of August and beginning of September.

The 26-year-old from Whitburn said his appearance at the Glastonbury festival at the weekend made it “obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Performing on the Pyramid stage on Saturday, the Someone You Loved hitmaker was emotional as the crowd carried him through songs while he struggled with his voice.

In a lengthy post on social media, the singer wrote: “First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

“I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through good times and even more so during the past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life.

“I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

How to get refunds

Ticketmaster said when it comes to cancellations, all gig tickets will automatically be refunded.

The Ticketmaster website states: "If an event is cancelled altogether, we'll usually just refund your tickets automatically.

"We refund the face value for each ticket, and you'll see a credit onto your card after we've emailed you about the cancellation with a timescale.