Edinburgh pubs: The 14 buzzing Edinburgh bars named in the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2023

A host of popular watering holes across Edinburgh are celebrating being named as finalists in the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 16:10 BST

The range of categories include the likes of Best Live Music Venue, Cocktail Bar of the Year, New Bar of the Year, and the ever-popular Dog Friendly Pub of the Year.

The finalists include venues running the length and breadth of Scotland, and Auld Reekie has plenty of contenders up for awards, which will be revealed at a glitzy awards dinner on Tuesday, August 29 at The Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the Edinburgh pubs and bars named as finalists in the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

1. The 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards finalists

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the Edinburgh pubs and bars named as finalists in the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards. Photo: Third Party

Where: 4 Alvanley Terrace, Edinburgh EH9 1DU. Nominated for: Drinks Express Best Outdoor Area and Hotel Scotland Family Business of the Year.

2. Black Ivy

Where: 4 Alvanley Terrace, Edinburgh EH9 1DU. Nominated for: Drinks Express Best Outdoor Area and Hotel Scotland Family Business of the Year. Photo: Third Party

Where: 7 Frederick Street, Edinburgh EH2 2EY. Nominated for: THE DRUM Digital Innovator of the Year.

3. Boozy Cow

Where: 7 Frederick Street, Edinburgh EH2 2EY. Nominated for: THE DRUM Digital Innovator of the Year. Photo: Third Party

Where: 49 Bread Street, Edinburgh EH3 9AH. Nominated for: Makers Mark Cocktail Bar of the Year.

4. Hey Palu

Where: 49 Bread Street, Edinburgh EH3 9AH. Nominated for: Makers Mark Cocktail Bar of the Year. Photo: Third Party

