Edinburgh pubs: The 14 buzzing Edinburgh bars named in the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2023
A host of popular watering holes across Edinburgh are celebrating being named as finalists in the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.
The range of categories include the likes of Best Live Music Venue, Cocktail Bar of the Year, New Bar of the Year, and the ever-popular Dog Friendly Pub of the Year.
The finalists include venues running the length and breadth of Scotland, and Auld Reekie has plenty of contenders up for awards, which will be revealed at a glitzy awards dinner on Tuesday, August 29 at The Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the Edinburgh pubs and bars named as finalists in the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.
