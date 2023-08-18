A host of popular watering holes across Edinburgh are celebrating being named as finalists in the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

The range of categories include the likes of Best Live Music Venue, Cocktail Bar of the Year, New Bar of the Year, and the ever-popular Dog Friendly Pub of the Year.

The finalists include venues running the length and breadth of Scotland, and Auld Reekie has plenty of contenders up for awards, which will be revealed at a glitzy awards dinner on Tuesday, August 29 at The Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the Edinburgh pubs and bars named as finalists in the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

1 . The 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards finalists Take a look through our photo gallery to see the Edinburgh pubs and bars named as finalists in the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Black Ivy Where: 4 Alvanley Terrace, Edinburgh EH9 1DU. Nominated for: Drinks Express Best Outdoor Area and Hotel Scotland Family Business of the Year. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Boozy Cow Where: 7 Frederick Street, Edinburgh EH2 2EY. Nominated for: THE DRUM Digital Innovator of the Year. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Hey Palu Where: 49 Bread Street, Edinburgh EH3 9AH. Nominated for: Makers Mark Cocktail Bar of the Year. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales