Edinburgh retro: 14 incredible Edinburgh photos showing what 19th century life in Auld Reekie was really like

Saved from almost certain destruction over 70 years ago, they are among the most historically important images of Edinburgh ever captured.

Thomas Vernon Begbie, the pioneering photographer, produced more than 400 glass plate negatives of Auld Reekie from the late 1850s onwards when photography was still in its infancy.

The jaw-dropping collection, which includes a large variety of stereo views taken all over the city, was discovered in a house in St James’ Square in 1950, where Begbie was born 110 years earlier.

Had Begbie’s cache of images not been uncovered, they would've likely been destroyed a decade later when three sides of St James’ Square were demolished.

Begbie’s images were later gifted to the City of Edinburgh by Stanley Cavaye, and the collection of glass negatives are currently held at the City Art Centre on Market Street.

1 . Bowhead House Horse and cart trundles up towards Bowhead House and the Lawnmarket in the Old Town. Photo: The Cavaye Collection of Thomas Begbie/Capital Collections Photo Sales

2 . Shakespeare Theatre Shakespeare Theatre at Waterloo Place. Now the site of the former General Post Office. Photo: The Cavaye Collection of Thomas Begbie/Capital Collections Photo Sales

3 . Dean Village The Water of Leith at Dean Village. Photo: The Cavaye Collection of Thomas Begbie/Capital Collections Photo Sales

4 . Leith Shore Leith Shore showing the Signal Tower at the corner of Tower Street. Photo: The Cavaye Collection of Thomas Begbie/Capital Collections Photo Sales

