News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Edinburgh retro: 14 incredible Edinburgh photos showing what 19th century life in Auld Reekie was really like

Saved from almost certain destruction over 70 years ago, they are among the most historically important images of Edinburgh ever captured.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Nov 2022, 13:28 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 17:18 BST

Thomas Vernon Begbie, the pioneering photographer, produced more than 400 glass plate negatives of Auld Reekie from the late 1850s onwards when photography was still in its infancy.

The jaw-dropping collection, which includes a large variety of stereo views taken all over the city, was discovered in a house in St James’ Square in 1950, where Begbie was born 110 years earlier.

Had Begbie’s cache of images not been uncovered, they would've likely been destroyed a decade later when three sides of St James’ Square were demolished.

Begbie’s images were later gifted to the City of Edinburgh by Stanley Cavaye, and the collection of glass negatives are currently held at the City Art Centre on Market Street.

Take a look through our photo gallery and prepare to be amazed.

Horse and cart trundles up towards Bowhead House and the Lawnmarket in the Old Town.

1. Bowhead House

Horse and cart trundles up towards Bowhead House and the Lawnmarket in the Old Town. Photo: The Cavaye Collection of Thomas Begbie/Capital Collections

Photo Sales
Shakespeare Theatre at Waterloo Place. Now the site of the former General Post Office.

2. Shakespeare Theatre

Shakespeare Theatre at Waterloo Place. Now the site of the former General Post Office. Photo: The Cavaye Collection of Thomas Begbie/Capital Collections

Photo Sales
The Water of Leith at Dean Village.

3. Dean Village

The Water of Leith at Dean Village. Photo: The Cavaye Collection of Thomas Begbie/Capital Collections

Photo Sales
Leith Shore showing the Signal Tower at the corner of Tower Street.

4. Leith Shore

Leith Shore showing the Signal Tower at the corner of Tower Street. Photo: The Cavaye Collection of Thomas Begbie/Capital Collections

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Edinburgh