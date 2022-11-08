Festive season is kicking off at the St James Quarter this week, with the official Christmas Light Switch On scheduled for Thursday.

Shoppers and wider public are invited to attend the free event at Register Square from 6pm to join in the fun with charity partners, Cash 4 Kids and Deaf Action as they push the big red button and light up the centre for Christmas.

Retailers are also getting into the spirit by revealing glitzy Christmas window displays to accompany 40 glowing star sculptures that will give off a gold sparkle throughout the galleria. Entertainment will be provided by Edinburgh Rock Choir who will take to the stage and spread festive cheer.

St James Quarter lit up for Christmas in 2021

This Christmas, the St James Quarter has donated over £6,000 worth of prizes to the Forth One Boogie in the Morning Supervan campaign which raises vital funds to support children who are living in poverty, affected by the rise in living costs and trauma. Donations from The Quarter include a £500 gift voucher, a 12-month Sky Q TV subscription, dinner for four at Maki Ramen, a year’s membership at Everyman plus many more.

The Supervan campaign lives on air with breakfast show Boogie in the Morning (06:00 – 10:00am) which has 183,000 listeners each week. The text lines to enter will be open from 06:00 – 10:00 on Friday 11th November, for further details tune into Forth One Boogie in the Morning.