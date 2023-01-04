Whether you’re looking for something indulgent, something healthy, or even a full fry-up, foodies are spoiled for choice when it comes to brunch in Edinburgh.
Take a look through through our picture gallery to discover 19 of the best venues for brunch and breakfast in the Capital.
1. Dishoom
If you’re in the city centre in the morning, head to Dishoom for one of their legendary bacon naan rolls.
Photo: Dishoom
Photo: Third Party
2. City Cafe
The kitted out 50s diner on Blair Street has not scrimped on details when it comes to decor and the food follows the American feel too – with pancakes and waffle stacks on the menu. Breakfast is served all day long and you can wash it all down with a milkshake.
Photo: Third Party
3. Montpeliers
This stylish joint is famed for their meaty fry-ups, called the Monty and the Full Monty, and an extensive bloody Mary menu - ideal for weekend brunch.
Photo: Third Party
4. Loudons
Loudons at Fountainbridge is a brunch hotspot amongst foodies in Edinburgh, known for their delicious American style pancakes with bacon, filling fry ups and cool atmosphere - its definitely one to get up early for. The company has a second branch, Loudons New Waverley, at Sibbald Walk.
Photo: Scott Louden