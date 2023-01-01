Dominating the skyline of Scotland's capital, Edinburgh Castle is famous around the world – but it’s not the only one the city has to offer.
Indeed, Auld Reekie has plenty of castles – though some stand today in a ruinous state, have been extensively altered, or have been lost altogether.
We’ve trawled through the photo archives to show you some of the city’s lesser-known castles.
1. Craigcrook Castle, Blackhall
Situated around 3 miles west of the city centre, Craigcrook Castle was built in the 17th century and redeveloped extensively in the Victorian era. Today the B-listed medieval pile is a 5-bedroom mansion and the home of millionaires.
Photo: TSPL
2. Dingwall's Castle, Lower Calton (lost)
It sounds unlikely, but map evidence shows there was once a fortified castle on the site of Waverley Station. Built between 1525 and 1532, Dingwall’s Castle stood for several hundred years by the Nor' Loch valley, close to the eastern end of what is now Princes Street.
Photo: NLS Maps
3. Granton Castle, W Shore Road
While the main structure was demolished in 1928 for quarrying, the remains of 15th century Granton Castle are still visible. The medieval walled garden is now in council ownership and is tended to by a group of volunteers.
Photo: Copyright M J Richardson
4. Lauriston Castle, 2 Cramond Road
History records that the original Lauriston Castle was built in medieval times, but almost entirely destroyed in 1544 by the Early of Hertford's troops. The present-day tower house (left) dates from the 1590s and the site has been considerably extended and altered since.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson