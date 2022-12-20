News you can trust since 1873
We’ve trawled through the Evening News archives to bring a selection of images showing the famous Mr Boni’s brand down the years.
13 amazing pictures of Edinburgh's legendary Mr Boni's ice cream parlour

For decades, Mr Boni's on Home Street in Tollcross was the number one ice cream shop in Edinburgh – and for good reason.

By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago

It was a favourite venue for children’s birthday parties thanks to Mr Boni’s famous ice cream cakes, and the go-to palour for locals, who flocked there to enjoy a wide variety of different Italian ices.

While Mr Boni’s closed more around two decades ago, memories of the Capital institution remain strong for a generation of Edinburgh locals.

1. Little Paolo Boni

Little Paolo Boni with the ice cream which won Edinburgh's Lorenzo Boni the National Ice Cream Competition in Harrogate in 1986.

Photo: Alan Macdonald

2. Closing down

Mr Boni's Ice Cream Shop at Lochrin Buildings, Tollcross, closed in 2002.

Photo: Julie Bull

3. Lawrence Boni

Lawrence Boni (of Mr Boni's Ice Cream Parlour) with the ice cream cake which won him second prize in an undisclosed competition in February 1983.

Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

4. Uncovered

The original 1930s signage for Mr Boni's was uncovered during a restaurant renovation in 2017.

Photo: JON SAVAGE

