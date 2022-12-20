13 amazing pictures of Edinburgh's legendary Mr Boni's ice cream parlour
For decades, Mr Boni's on Home Street in Tollcross was the number one ice cream shop in Edinburgh – and for good reason.
By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago
It was a favourite venue for children’s birthday parties thanks to Mr Boni’s famous ice cream cakes, and the go-to palour for locals, who flocked there to enjoy a wide variety of different Italian ices.
While Mr Boni’s closed more around two decades ago, memories of the Capital institution remain strong for a generation of Edinburgh locals.
We’ve trawled through the Evening News archives to bring a selection of images showing the famous Mr Boni’s brand down the years.
