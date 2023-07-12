Edinburgh’s famous North Bridge is far more than just another historic city landmark – it’s steeped in history.

A fine example of first-rate Victorian engineering, the Category A listed structure performs a vital role in conveying the bulk of traffic between the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh which it was built to link.

Having replaced an older stone bridge constructed in the 1770s, the current incarnation of the bridge was opened in 1897, and its south west extent was famously home to Edinburgh Evening News and The Scotsman for much of the 20th century.

1 . Scaffolding in Edinburgh 1990 Scaffolding covers almost all of Edinburgh's North Bridge, including the North British (NB) hotel in January 1990. Photo: Albert Jordan

2 . The Scotsman Building at night North Bridge and The Scotsman offices at night, 1998. Photo: IAN RUTHERFORD

3 . Arnotts store 1981 Exterior of Arnotts department store on North Bridge Edinburgh, August 1981. Photo: Unknown

4 . Women in summer dresses in Edinburgh Four women with summer dresses on make their way to work on North Bridge, Edinburgh, 1960s. Photo: Albert Jordan