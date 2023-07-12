News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: These 20 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh's historic North Bridge provide window into bygone era

Edinburgh’s famous North Bridge is far more than just another historic city landmark – it’s steeped in history.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 27th Jul 2022, 16:40 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:15 BST

A fine example of first-rate Victorian engineering, the Category A listed structure performs a vital role in conveying the bulk of traffic between the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh which it was built to link.

Having replaced an older stone bridge constructed in the 1770s, the current incarnation of the bridge was opened in 1897, and its south west extent was famously home to Edinburgh Evening News and The Scotsman for much of the 20th century.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 20 nostalgic images of historic North Bridge down the decades.

Scaffolding covers almost all of Edinburgh's North Bridge, including the North British (NB) hotel in January 1990.

Scaffolding covers almost all of Edinburgh's North Bridge, including the North British (NB) hotel in January 1990. Photo: Albert Jordan

North Bridge and The Scotsman offices at night, 1998.

North Bridge and The Scotsman offices at night, 1998. Photo: IAN RUTHERFORD

Exterior of Arnotts department store on North Bridge Edinburgh, August 1981.

Exterior of Arnotts department store on North Bridge Edinburgh, August 1981. Photo: Unknown

Four women with summer dresses on make their way to work on North Bridge, Edinburgh, 1960s.

Four women with summer dresses on make their way to work on North Bridge, Edinburgh, 1960s. Photo: Albert Jordan

