Edinburgh retro: These 20 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh's historic North Bridge provide window into bygone era
Edinburgh’s famous North Bridge is far more than just another historic city landmark – it’s steeped in history.
A fine example of first-rate Victorian engineering, the Category A listed structure performs a vital role in conveying the bulk of traffic between the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh which it was built to link.
Having replaced an older stone bridge constructed in the 1770s, the current incarnation of the bridge was opened in 1897, and its south west extent was famously home to Edinburgh Evening News and The Scotsman for much of the 20th century.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 20 nostalgic images of historic North Bridge down the decades.
Page 1 of 5