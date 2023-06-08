News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh places to eat: The 10 best cooked breakfasts in Edinburgh according to our readers

These breakfast spots come highly recommended
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST

If you fancy a fry up, here are the best Edinburgh establishments serving cooked breakfasts.

We asked our readers to recommend the best places for a cooked breakfast in the Capital. Whether you prefer haggis or black pudding, toast or potato scones, they named plenty of spots serving up delicious fry ups. If you're not a meat eater, these cafes also cater to veggies and vegans.

Here are the 10 best places to buy a cooked breakfast in Edinburgh, according to our readers.

This breakfast spot in the Morningside area of Edinburgh comes highly recommended by our readers. Salt Cafe serves up all-day brunch, including a full Butcher's Breakfast - which has everything you'd want from a cooked breakfast, including bacon, sausage, black pudding and homemade beans.

1. Salt Cafe

This breakfast spot in the Morningside area of Edinburgh comes highly recommended by our readers. Salt Cafe serves up all-day brunch, including a full Butcher's Breakfast - which has everything you'd want from a cooked breakfast, including bacon, sausage, black pudding and homemade beans. Photo: Contributed

Locals love this cafe and pub in Leith, which has a brunch menu full of delicious options - including vegetarian and vegan cooked breakfasts for plant based foodies.

2. Roseleaf

Locals love this cafe and pub in Leith, which has a brunch menu full of delicious options - including vegetarian and vegan cooked breakfasts for plant based foodies. Photo: Roseleaf

Several of our readers said that City Cafe was their favourite place to go for a full Scottish cooked breakfast. Breakfast is served all day long at the diner-style cafe in the Old Town of Edinburgh.

3. City Cafe

Several of our readers said that City Cafe was their favourite place to go for a full Scottish cooked breakfast. Breakfast is served all day long at the diner-style cafe in the Old Town of Edinburgh. Photo: City Cafe Edinburgh

This is a popular spot for cooked breakfast lovers in Edinburgh. Butternut Squash in Portobello is a family-run cafe, which offers diners a massive full Scottish breakfast with all the works.

4. Butternut Squash

This is a popular spot for cooked breakfast lovers in Edinburgh. Butternut Squash in Portobello is a family-run cafe, which offers diners a massive full Scottish breakfast with all the works. Photo: Butternut Squash

