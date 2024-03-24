Located just a five minute walk from bustling Princes Street, Dean Village was the centre of a successful grain milling area for more than 800 years – and is often described as the most picturesque area of Edinburgh.
Do you remember Dean Village when it used to look like this? Take a look through or photo gallery see how it has changed – and stayed the same – down the decades.
1. Dean Village Association
Basil Skinner can be seen here addressing the members of the Dean Village Association during a historical pageant and fair. Year: 1975. Photo: Hamish Campbell
2. Paddling
David Hayes can be seen here taking the coracle he built to the Water of Leith at Dean Village. Year: 1970 Photo: Hamish Campbell
3. Hawthorn Buildings
In the 70s, the Hawthorn Buildings in the village were in desperate need of renovations. Year: 1976. Photo: Dick Ewart
4. Belford bridge
Belford Bridge was completed in 1887 and carries Belford Road over the Water of Leith. Year: 1944 Photo: TSPL
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.