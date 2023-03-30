A charming Edinburgh neighbourhood has been named as one of the most picturesque staycation destinations in the UK.

Dean Village, which is located just a few minutes away from the city centre, was placed in the UK Top 30 and also came fourth in the Scottish list.

The study, carried out by Stelrad, sought to find the most picturesque destinations in the UK, with the rankings based on Instagram hashtag data.

Dean Village is located just a few minutes away from the city centre, righy by the Water of Leith.

The peaceful village on the Water of Leith beat the likes of Braemar in the Cairngorms and Plockton in the Highlands and was only bested by Tobermory on the Isle of Mull (1st), Cullen in Moray (2nd) and Applecross, a beautiful peninsula resting on the rugged coast of Wester Ross (3rd).

Situated near Stockbridge, Dean Village was the centre of a successful grain milling area for more than 800 years – and is often described as the most picturesque part of the Capital.

A popular walking spot for locals, visitors to Dean Village come across a variety of mill stones and stone plaques decorated with baked bread and pies.

The Dean Bridge can also accessed from the walkway following the Water of Leith. Both bridge and St Bernard's Well were designed by Thomas Telford.