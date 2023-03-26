News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
17 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
18 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Here are 7 places in Edinburgh to enjoy a Spring time walk - from the Water of Leith to the Innocent Railway

The winter is almost certainly behind us now – so it’s the best time to get out and enjoy nature.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 26th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST

With the worst of the snow and frost now behind us (fingers crossed) we can all start breathing in the balmy spring air.

Here are seven perfect spots in Edinburgh to take a wonder and enjoy all nature has to offer at this magical time of year.

The 8 best cafes in Edinburgh according to us - including Truva, Mimi's Bakehouse and Milk

One of the best places to see the seasons change, and nature in all its glory - from plants to insects, otters and herons. The Water of Leith is teeming with life.

1. A view of a waterfall on the Water of Leith

One of the best places to see the seasons change, and nature in all its glory - from plants to insects, otters and herons. The Water of Leith is teeming with life. Photo: alanfin

Photo Sales
Surrounded by large fields and woodland, there's something for everyone to enjoy in this peaceful pocket of Edinburgh.

2. Craigmillar Castle

Surrounded by large fields and woodland, there's something for everyone to enjoy in this peaceful pocket of Edinburgh. Photo: David Boutin Photography

Photo Sales
Figgate Park is another area filled to the brim with stunning wildlife.

3. Figgate Park

Figgate Park is another area filled to the brim with stunning wildlife. Photo: PHIL WILKINSON

Photo Sales
Under the gaze of Arthurs Seat, this peaceful and green path will take you all the way to Duddingston Road West.

4. Innocent Railway Path

Under the gaze of Arthurs Seat, this peaceful and green path will take you all the way to Duddingston Road West. Photo: Neil Hanna

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Edinburgh