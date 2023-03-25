4 . Sea Breeze Cafe

Evening News trainee Neil Johnstone chose this Leith Walk cafe as his favourite. He said: "The Sea Breeze was one of the first cafes I visited when I moved to Edinburgh and it has a great community feel to it. Very popular with the locals, the staff are always welcoming and the food is always fast and tastes great. "Years ago when I was a broke student, I realised I didn't have enough money for breakfast when I was ordering and the manager told me not to worry and to pay when I can. I'll always have a soft spot for this cafe, it's a really down to earth place with a relaxed vibe and there are always people from all walks of life chatting away inside." Photo: Google