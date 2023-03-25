In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at what we think are the best cafes in Edinburgh. There are so many great places to stop off for a cuppa or a bite to eat all across the Capital and we have chosen our favourites, including cafes by the shore in Leith and Portobello, in the old town and in Corstorphine.
1. Truva
Evening News reporter Jolene Campbell chose this Leith cafe down by the shore as her favourite cafe in Edinburgh. She said: "The best meze, reasonably priced doubler morning rolls, baklava to die for. The drinks are great too from Colombian coffee to Turkish apple tea. Can't beat sitting out on sunny day looking over the Shore." Photo: Google
2. The Beach House cafe
This Portobello cafe was chosen by Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart as his favourite cafe in the city. He said: "The Beach House cafe on Bath Street in Portobello is one of my favourite spots for a snack. It's a stunning place with beach views, and the food is not too shabby either. They have a great selection of fresh breads, and the cakes are to die for." Photo: Ian Georgeson
3. Mimi's Bakehouse, Corstorphine
This Corstorphine cafe on St John's Road was chosen by Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn as his favourite Edinburgh cafe. He said: "I love the atmosphere and the setting of this cafe. The Jammie Dodgers traybake is to die for, as are most of their cakes." Photo: Google
4. Sea Breeze Cafe
Evening News trainee Neil Johnstone chose this Leith Walk cafe as his favourite. He said: "The Sea Breeze was one of the first cafes I visited when I moved to Edinburgh and it has a great community feel to it. Very popular with the locals, the staff are always welcoming and the food is always fast and tastes great. "Years ago when I was a broke student, I realised I didn't have enough money for breakfast when I was ordering and the manager told me not to worry and to pay when I can. I'll always have a soft spot for this cafe, it's a really down to earth place with a relaxed vibe and there are always people from all walks of life chatting away inside." Photo: Google