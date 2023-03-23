1 . Camera Obscura & World of Illusions

Evening News deputy editor Ginny Sanderson chose this popular attraction at the top of the High Street. She said: "Camera Obscura is one of Edinburgh's best known tourist attractions and it really is worth a visit. They pack in so many optical illusions in that tower that it makes you feel like a big kid exploring the place and trying things out. I am not ashamed to admit I have spent hours there. Besides the Camera Obscura itself, the highlights are the vortex tunnel which makes you feel like you've had about 10 pints, the mirror maze, and the voyeuristic little camera bit where you can zoom in on the people wandering around the Castle Esplanade." Photo: Ian Georgeson