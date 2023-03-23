In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at what we think are the best tourist attractions in Edinburgh. There are so many great places to visit for locals and tourists to enjoy in the Capital and we have chosen our favourites, including the time capsule that is Mary King’s Close off the High Street and Camera Obscura just down from the Castle Esplanade with its weird and wonderful optical illusions.
1. Camera Obscura & World of Illusions
Evening News deputy editor Ginny Sanderson chose this popular attraction at the top of the High Street. She said: "Camera Obscura is one of Edinburgh's best known tourist attractions and it really is worth a visit. They pack in so many optical illusions in that tower that it makes you feel like a big kid exploring the place and trying things out. I am not ashamed to admit I have spent hours there. Besides the Camera Obscura itself, the highlights are the vortex tunnel which makes you feel like you've had about 10 pints, the mirror maze, and the voyeuristic little camera bit where you can zoom in on the people wandering around the Castle Esplanade." Photo: Ian Georgeson
2. National Museum of Scotland
This popular tourist attraction on Chambers Street was chosen by Evening News reporter Rachel Mackie as her favourite in Edinburgh. She said: "I used to go there with my family when I was a child, and it's still one of the best places to spend an afternoon in Edinburgh. It's free entry too, which makes all the difference as everyone can enjoy it...and the building's absolutely stunning in that old Great Exhibition style way, and all the animals, and the interactive bits... I just love every inch of that place!" Photo: Phil Wilkinson Photography
3. The Real Mary King’s Close
This historic close located under the Royal Mile attracts thousands of visitors every year and is Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn's favourite tourist attraction in Edinburgh. He said: "I just love this warren of streets frozen in time, providing a time capsule of what life was like in the Capital hundreds of years ago. The guides are excellent also, providing lots of historical information in a sometimes light-hearted and fun manner." Photo: Lisa Ferguson
4. Scottish National Portrait Gallery
This prestigious art gallery at Queen Street is Evening News reporter Anna Bryan's favourite tourist attraction in Edinburgh. She said: "If you're an art lover, the National Portrait Gallery on Queen Street is not to be missed. The lesser-known gallery is a hidden gem, with thousands of stunning paintings, photographs and drawings to gaze at. The building is also a sight to behold, particularly its' Great Hall, which is decorated with a mural celebrating notable Scots from history." Photo: Ian Georgeson