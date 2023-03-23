News you can trust since 1873
The 7 best tourist attractions in Edinburgh according to us - including Edinburgh Castle and Camera Obscura

The best tourist attractions in Edinburgh, according to Evening News reporters

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at what we think are the best tourist attractions in Edinburgh. There are so many great places to visit for locals and tourists to enjoy in the Capital and we have chosen our favourites, including the time capsule that is Mary King’s Close off the High Street and Camera Obscura just down from the Castle Esplanade with its weird and wonderful optical illusions.

1. Camera Obscura & World of Illusions

2. National Museum of Scotland

3. The Real Mary King’s Close

4. Scottish National Portrait Gallery

