Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 24th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT- 1 min read

An exciting new restaurant is due to open its doors in Stockbridge this May. Chef Brian Grigor and sommelier Glen Montgomery have a wealth of experience gathered from some of Scotland’s finest restaurants – including two Michelin star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, working with Michel Roux Jnr and Brian retained the Michelin star at Edinburgh’s Number One for four years.

Their new project, eòrna, which is the Gaelic word for barley, will open its doors on Hamilton Place in just a few months. There will be no other chefs, or front of house staff, creating what they’ve described as an “intimate, yet sophisticated dining experience.”

They added: “The focus of the restaurant is a 12-cover counter top “ chefs table” overlooking the kitchen, with Brian and Glen cooking and hosting. Diners will be served an ever evolving tasting menu using the very best seasonal ingredients and classic old-world wines.”

Their sample menu will include Mull cheddar Mousse, Quince and Hazelnut, Belhaven smoked Salmon, Lemon Puree, Quails Egg and Caviar, Hand Dived Orkney Scallop, Oyster Leaf, Burnt Apple, Loin of Roe Deer, Salt Baked Celeriac, Sauce Grand Veneur “Rhubarb and Custard”, Valrhona Dark Chocolate Tart, Milk Chocolate Cremeaux and Toasted Barley Ice-Cream.

