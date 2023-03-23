Eighties pop icons Culture Club, fronted by the inimitable Boy George, have been announced as the support act for Sir Rod Stewart’s double header of gigs in Edinburgh this summer.

The gigs, at Edinburgh Castle on July 6 and 7, will be Sir Rod’s first gigs in the Scottish capital in 13 years and are part of his 2023 Global Hits Tour.

The lengendary crooner, who has had six number one hits in the UK charts including Baby Jane and Maggie May, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be sharing the stage with my dear old friend, Boy George.

Boy George, right, and Culture Club have been announced as the support act for Sir Rod Stewart’s Edinburgh shows.

“Let’s misbehave!”

Boy George, whose real name is George O’Dowd, said: “I’m a massive Rod Stewart fan. I have been since I was a teenager. I love his voice and he’s always been very charming to me.”

The 61-year-old singer added: “In 1974 when I was 13 years old I bunked in for free to see Rod Stewart and The Faces at Lewisham Odeon, so I love that I am now able to support him on tour.”

It comes days after it was announced Culture Club, best known for hits such as Do You Really Want To Hurt Me and Karma Chameleon, will pay founding band member Jon Moss £1.75 million following a court dispute.

The tour will see Sir Rod perform classic hits and fan favourites from across his impressive career.

He said: “My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world.

“I’m impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues – football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We’ll all be dancing under the stars.”