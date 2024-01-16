Edinburgh retro: 12 amazing photos of Princes Street Station, Edinburgh's great lost railway station
Edinburgh’s Princes Street Station, which was originally constructed in the 1870s, was one of Scotland’s largest and most impressive railway terminals.
In the golden age of steam, it was the gateway to Auld Reekie from the west of Scotland, occupying a vast stretch of the city centre and welcoming large numbers of rail travellers.
Sadly, the curtain call arrived on September 9, 1965, and the grand railway station was completely demolished within five years.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see Edinburgh Princes Street Station in its heyday.
