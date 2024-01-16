News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 12 amazing photos of Princes Street Station, Edinburgh's great lost railway station

Edinburgh’s Princes Street Station, which was originally constructed in the 1870s, was one of Scotland’s largest and most impressive railway terminals.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 16th Jan 2024, 14:56 GMT

In the golden age of steam, it was the gateway to Auld Reekie from the west of Scotland, occupying a vast stretch of the city centre and welcoming large numbers of rail travellers.

Sadly, the curtain call arrived on September 9, 1965, and the grand railway station was completely demolished within five years.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see Edinburgh Princes Street Station in its heyday.

The interior of Princes Street Station showing a platform entrance and the ornate refreshments bar in 1963.

1. A grand interior

The interior of Princes Street Station showing a platform entrance and the ornate refreshments bar in 1963. Photo: TSPL

Hibs fans queue at Edinburgh's Princes Street station for the special train to Glasgow in March 1959. It was to end in disappointment though as the Scottish Cup tie ended in a 2-1 win for Third Lanark.

2. Squash and a squeeze

Hibs fans queue at Edinburgh's Princes Street station for the special train to Glasgow in March 1959. It was to end in disappointment though as the Scottish Cup tie ended in a 2-1 win for Third Lanark. Photo: TSPL

Legendary Caledonian Railway locomotive number 123 arrives at Princes Street Station, 1962.

3. Locomotion

Legendary Caledonian Railway locomotive number 123 arrives at Princes Street Station, 1962. Photo: TSPL

Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy (Laurel and Hardy) at the Caledonian railway station in Edinburgh 13/4/1954.

4. Laurel & Hardy

Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy (Laurel and Hardy) at the Caledonian railway station in Edinburgh 13/4/1954. Photo: TSPL

