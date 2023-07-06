News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 19 photo memories from when Auld Reekie was a beer-making powerhouse with almost 40 breweries

At the turn of 20th century, there were almost 40 active breweries in Edinburgh, the culmination of several centuries of beer-making tradition and expertise.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST

These days, the majority of the city’s major breweries have vanished, with historic Caledonian Brewery at Slateford that last to fall. But not all is lost. A number of independent microbreweries have appeared in the Capital in recent years, ensuring that Edinburgh’s proud brewing tradition is alive and well.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 images from back when Edinburgh was still a brewing powerhouse.

Eric Morecambe and (left) Ernie Wise enjoy a pint of Tennent's lager with Erica, one of the 'can models' when they visit the Heriot brewery at Roseburn, Edinburgh, December 1978.

1. Morecambe & Wise at Tennent's brewery 1978

Eric Morecambe and (left) Ernie Wise enjoy a pint of Tennent's lager with Erica, one of the 'can models' when they visit the Heriot brewery at Roseburn, Edinburgh, December 1978. Photo: Ian Brand

Barrels lined up at Drybrough's Craigmillar (Duddingston) Brewery. Edinburgh.

2. Barrels lined up at Drybrough's

Barrels lined up at Drybrough's Craigmillar (Duddingston) Brewery. Edinburgh. Photo: TSPL

Employees Bill Edmund (with barrel) and Grahame Wood preparing to open Edinburgh's Caledonian Brewery doors to the public during Brewery Month, September 1992.

3. Caledonian Brewery staff 1992

Employees Bill Edmund (with barrel) and Grahame Wood preparing to open Edinburgh's Caledonian Brewery doors to the public during Brewery Month, September 1992. Photo: Colin McPherson

Architect Nick Groves outside Craigwell Brewery, newly converted to houses, in Calton Road Edinburgh. Picture taken July 1987.

4. Nick Groves at former Craigwell Brewery 1987

Architect Nick Groves outside Craigwell Brewery, newly converted to houses, in Calton Road Edinburgh. Picture taken July 1987. Photo: Hamish Campbell

