Edinburgh retro: 19 photo memories from when Auld Reekie was a beer-making powerhouse with almost 40 breweries
At the turn of 20th century, there were almost 40 active breweries in Edinburgh, the culmination of several centuries of beer-making tradition and expertise.
These days, the majority of the city’s major breweries have vanished, with historic Caledonian Brewery at Slateford that last to fall. But not all is lost. A number of independent microbreweries have appeared in the Capital in recent years, ensuring that Edinburgh’s proud brewing tradition is alive and well.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 images from back when Edinburgh was still a brewing powerhouse.
