Today, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1988 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 36 years.

There was plenty going on, for sure. 1988 was notable for many things - and particularly so for the Port of Leith, which was put back on the map after the release of The Proclaimers’ second album. With now classic tracks such as I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) and Letter From America, Sunshine on Leith propelled twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid to international fame and recognition.

Elsewhere that year, the pints were flowing in Fountainbridge in after Aussie firm Elders IXL’s plan to merge with Scottish & Newcastle Breweries failed. The controversial bid had seen demonstrators travel down to London to make their feelings known.

Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1988 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

15 photos of Edinburgh in 1988 Look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back Edinburgh in 1988

Globetrotter fish and chip shop Owner Alfred de Angelis outside the Globetrotter fish and chip shop in Bruntsfield Edinburgh, December 1988.

Vandals sleigh Santa's ride Vandals damaged Santa Claus's sleigh by pushing it down the steps in Princes Street gardens Edinburgh in December 1988.

Frank Dougan's Tartan Army Members of Hibs Supporters Club ready to leave Edinburgh for Cyprus in February 1988.