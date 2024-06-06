Today, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1988 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 36 years.
There was plenty going on, for sure. 1988 was notable for many things - and particularly so for the Port of Leith, which was put back on the map after the release of The Proclaimers’ second album. With now classic tracks such as I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) and Letter From America, Sunshine on Leith propelled twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid to international fame and recognition.
Elsewhere that year, the pints were flowing in Fountainbridge in after Aussie firm Elders IXL’s plan to merge with Scottish & Newcastle Breweries failed. The controversial bid had seen demonstrators travel down to London to make their feelings known.
Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1988 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.