Dozens take to social media to hail Hibernian FC anthem as football’s best singalong

Social media has hailed Sunshine on Leith as ‘football’s best anthem’ after Hibernian fans gave a stirring rendition of the song at Villa Park.

Despite the Edinburgh club losing Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Aston Villa 3-0 – and a whopping 8-0 on aggregrate – the Hibs faithful showed incredible support by belting out a rousing rendition of The Proclaimers’ classic.

And after the footage was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Edinburgh cameraman Lewis Forfar, dozens of fans tweeted their admiration for the Hibs fans, with many people deciding Sunshine On Leith as the best terrace anthem of them all.

Aston Villa fan MistaGrump wrote: ‘Well done to all the Hibs fans making plenty of noise tonight – you did your club proud.’

Charlie Bennett agreed, adding: ‘Best football anthem by a mile.’

Another Villa fan heaped praise on the Hibs fans, saying: ‘You were brilliant tonight. Best away fans I can remember.’

Jack Miller clealry felt the same, writing: Fair play to the @HibernianFC fans last night, best away support I’ve ever seen at Villa Park!’

Discussing Sunshine On Leith, Noddens wrote: ‘It's a belter. I'm an Airdrie fan, but I used to live not far from Easter Road and I could hear them loud and clear from my front room a few times – most memorably when they won the Championship in 2017.’

GlasgowGiant said: ‘Not a Hibs fan but think this one is definitely up there was the great football anthems.’

Jon Saddler added: ‘I have no connection to Hibs or Scotland but it’s the best football anthem I have heard by a distance.’

On Wednesday night, Hibs fans were filmed singing Sunshine on Leith in a Birmingham nightclub.

The happy Hibbies, who had travelled to the West Midlands for tonight’s Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Aston Villa, were in fine voice – and local DJ Andy Gulch captured the mass singalong from behind his decks at Popworld Birmingham.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, he said: “About 11pm last night, I thought blimey we’re busy for this time. Usually the crowd we get is students, and it doesn’t get busy until around midnight.

“Anyway, I started seeing a lot of green and white in the club – around 200 Hibs fans I’d say. With the game being Thursday I wasn’t expecting it – but hey, they came for a party and we gave them a party.

“I didn’t have a lot of their tunes, but we sorted it for them and they were great. No hassle at all – just an awesome crowd.”

Hibs fans are often captured belting out Sunshine On Leith. The much-loved song by Leith twins The Proclaimers was adopted as a club anthem during the ‘Hands Off Hibs’ campaign in 1990, and it’s been sung by fans ever since – in the good times and the bad.