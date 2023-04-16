Hibs fans belted out yet another stirring rendition on Sunshine on Leith at Easter Road – but this time there was less of the ‘sorrow, sorrow, sorrow’, as Lee Johnson’s men ended Hearts' Edinburgh derby dominance with a one-nil victory.

The happy Hibbies could be heard for miles as they belted out The Proclaimers’ anthem – and local man Kristan Reed even captured video footage of the singing all the way from Arthut’s Seat.

The Proclaimers song was adopted as an anthem during the ‘Hands Off Hibs’ campaign in 1990, and it’s been sung by fans ever since – in the good times and the bad.

One of the most iconic singalongs in world football, it’s never anything less than a proper hairs-on-the-back-of-your neck moment. At least for those of a green-and-white persuasion.

Johnson, who took charge of Hibs summer, had spoken previously of his desire to hear Sunshine on Leith sung by the Hibs support after a big win.

The Hibs boss finally got his wish on Saturday afternoon and is hoping the euphoria caused by victory over their city rivals can help forge a strong bond between the fans and the players.

“I had a lump in my throat and a tear in my eye listening to Sunshine on Leith at the end,” Johnson said.

“You work hard, the boys work hard and you just want to give back. When that song comes out it means everyone is happy.”

On Saturday, Kevin Nisbet scored the only goal of the game in the second half as the Easter Road side ended a run of nine matches without a win over their city rivals, sparking jubilant scenes at full-time.

