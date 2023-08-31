Watch Edinburgh Hibs fans singing Sunshine on Leith in Birmingham nightclub ahead of Aston Villa match
Hibs fans belted out yet another stirring rendition on Sunshine on Leith last night – but this time in a Birmingham nightclub rather than on the terraces of Easter Road.
The happy Hibbies, who have travelled to the West Midlands for tonight’s Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Aston Villa, were in fine voice – and local DJ Andy Gulch captured the mass singalong from behind his decks at Popworld Birmingham.
Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, he said: “About 11pm last night, I thought blimey we’re busy for this time. Usually the crowd we get is students, and it doesn’t get busy until around midnight.
“Anyway, I started seeing a lot of green and white in the club – around 200 Hibs fans I’d say. With the game being Thursday I wasn’t expecting it – but hey, they came for a party and we gave them a party.
“I didn’t have a lot of their tunes, but we sorted it for them and they were great. No hassle at all – just an awesome crowd.”
Hibs fans are often captured belting out Sunshine On Leith. The much-loved song by Leith twins The Proclaimers was adopted as a club anthem during the ‘Hands Off Hibs’ campaign in 1990, and it’s been sung by fans ever since – in the good times and the bad.
One of the most iconic singalongs in world football, it’s never anything less than a proper hairs-on-the-back-of-your neck moment. At least for those of a green-and-white persuasion.