News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

10 of the best football terrace anthems including Sunshine On Leith, Blue Moon and I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles

From Hibs supporters’ hair-raising renditions of Sunshine On Leith to Liverpool FC’s scarves-in-the-air chants of You’ll Never Walk Alone, some tunes are so synonymous with a football club it’s easy to forget they once had a life away from the terraces.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Here we take a look at 10 of the most stirring songs heard at football stadiums up and down the country, whether over a tannoy or by the fans themselves.

Have a scroll through our photo gallery to see which ones we’ve opted for – and before you go, let us know your own favourites in the comments section.

The Proclaimers' song was adopted as an anthem during the ‘Hands Off Hibs’ campaign in 1990, and it’s been sung by fans ever since – in the good times and the bad. One of the most iconic singalongs in world football, it’s never anything less than a proper hairs-on-the-back-of-your neck moment. At least for those of a green-and-white persuasion.

1. 'Sunshine on Leith - Hibern

The Proclaimers' song was adopted as an anthem during the ‘Hands Off Hibs’ campaign in 1990, and it’s been sung by fans ever since – in the good times and the bad. One of the most iconic singalongs in world football, it’s never anything less than a proper hairs-on-the-back-of-your neck moment. At least for those of a green-and-white persuasion. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Fans of East London club West Ham United have been singing this song for close to 100 years. The Hammers adopted it after it featured in the 1918 Broadway musical ‘The Passing Show’.

2. 'I'm forever blowing bubbles' - West Ham United

Fans of East London club West Ham United have been singing this song for close to 100 years. The Hammers adopted it after it featured in the 1918 Broadway musical ‘The Passing Show’. Photo: Zac Goodwin

Photo Sales
‘Blue Moon’ originates from a legendary American songwriting duo - composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart. Over the years, more than 60 different artists have recorded their own versions of the song - including Billie Holiday, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, Sam Cooke, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, The Supremes, Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart and many more. 'Blue Moon' also featured in the film An American Werewolf in London. On the terraces, ‘Blue Moon’ was originally sung by Crewe Alexandra's fans, but in the last couple of decades, Man City have made it their own.

3. 'Blue Moon' - Manchester City.

‘Blue Moon’ originates from a legendary American songwriting duo - composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart. Over the years, more than 60 different artists have recorded their own versions of the song - including Billie Holiday, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, Sam Cooke, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, The Supremes, Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart and many more. 'Blue Moon' also featured in the film An American Werewolf in London. On the terraces, ‘Blue Moon’ was originally sung by Crewe Alexandra's fans, but in the last couple of decades, Man City have made it their own. Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
The Tina Turner classic was adopted by Rangers fans in the 90s as Walter Smith's side featuring the likes of Paul Gascoigne, Brian Laudrup and Ally McCoist sealed nine domestic league titles in a row. Scottish Premier League titles in a row. It is now played a

4. 'Simply The Best' - Rangers

The Tina Turner classic was adopted by Rangers fans in the 90s as Walter Smith's side featuring the likes of Paul Gascoigne, Brian Laudrup and Ally McCoist sealed nine domestic league titles in a row. Scottish Premier League titles in a row. It is now played a Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HibsLiverpool FC