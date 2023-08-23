From Hibs supporters’ hair-raising renditions of Sunshine On Leith to Liverpool FC’s scarves-in-the-air chants of You’ll Never Walk Alone, some tunes are so synonymous with a football club it’s easy to forget they once had a life away from the terraces.
Have a scroll through our photo gallery to see which ones we’ve opted for – and before you go, let us know your own favourites in the comments section.
1. 'Sunshine on Leith - Hibern
The Proclaimers' song was adopted as an anthem during the ‘Hands Off Hibs’ campaign in 1990, and it’s been sung by fans ever since – in the good times and the bad. One of the most iconic singalongs in world football, it’s never anything less than a proper hairs-on-the-back-of-your neck moment. At least for those of a green-and-white persuasion. Photo: Third Party
2. 'I'm forever blowing bubbles' - West Ham United
Fans of East London club West Ham United have been singing this song for close to 100 years. The Hammers adopted it after it featured in the 1918 Broadway musical ‘The Passing Show’. Photo: Zac Goodwin
3. 'Blue Moon' - Manchester City.
‘Blue Moon’ originates from a legendary American songwriting duo - composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart. Over the years, more than 60 different artists have recorded their own versions of the song - including Billie Holiday, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, Sam Cooke, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, The Supremes, Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart and many more. 'Blue Moon' also featured in the film An American Werewolf in London. On the terraces, ‘Blue Moon’ was originally sung by Crewe Alexandra's fans, but in the last couple of decades, Man City have made it their own. Photo: Danny Lawson
4. 'Simply The Best' - Rangers
The Tina Turner classic was adopted by Rangers fans in the 90s as Walter Smith's side featuring the likes of Paul Gascoigne, Brian Laudrup and Ally McCoist sealed nine domestic league titles in a row. Scottish Premier League titles in a row. It is now played a Photo: Jane Barlow