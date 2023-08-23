3 . 'Blue Moon' - Manchester City.

‘Blue Moon’ originates from a legendary American songwriting duo - composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart. Over the years, more than 60 different artists have recorded their own versions of the song - including Billie Holiday, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, Sam Cooke, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, The Supremes, Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart and many more. 'Blue Moon' also featured in the film An American Werewolf in London. On the terraces, ‘Blue Moon’ was originally sung by Crewe Alexandra's fans, but in the last couple of decades, Man City have made it their own. Photo: Danny Lawson