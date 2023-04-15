As Hibs prepare to welcome city rivals Hearts to Easter Road on Saturday (April 15), we take a look at some of the Leith club’s most famous supporters.
1. Famous Hibs fans
2. Irvine Welsh
Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is another well-known Hibby. The Muirhouse-raised writer now lives in Chicago, but often gives his thoughts on all things Hibs on his Twitter account. Photo: Photo: JPI Media
3. The Proclaimers
Proclaimers Craig and Charlie Reid are Hibs-daft. The Leith-born twins' anthem, Sunshine On Leith, can be heard swirling around Easter Road come rain or shine. Photo: Photo: Third Party
4. Jamie and Andy Murray
The Proclaimers are not the only famous Hibs-daft siblings. The Murray brothers - Andy and Jamie - are also of a green-and-white persuasion.
Their love of the Easter Road club stems from their grandfather, Roy Erskine, who played full-back for Hibs in the 50s. Photo: Photo: Getty