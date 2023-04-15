News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Hibernian celebrity fans: 12 famous faces who support Hibs, including Andy Murray

As Hibs prepare to welcome city rivals Hearts to Easter Road on Saturday (April 15), we take a look at some of the Leith club’s most famous supporters.

Published 15th Apr 2023, 08:53 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 08:59 BST

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 celebrities who count Hibernian FC as their team.

Hibs have many famous fans, as you will see in our photo gallery.

1. Famous Hibs fans

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is another well-known Hibby. The Muirhouse-raised writer now lives in Chicago, but often gives his thoughts on all things Hibs on his Twitter account.

2. Irvine Welsh

Proclaimers Craig and Charlie Reid are Hibs-daft. The Leith-born twins' anthem, Sunshine On Leith, can be heard swirling around Easter Road come rain or shine.

3. The Proclaimers

The Proclaimers are not the only famous Hibs-daft siblings. The Murray brothers - Andy and Jamie - are also of a green-and-white persuasion. Their love of the Easter Road club stems from their grandfather, Roy Erskine, who played full-back for Hibs in the 50s.

4. Jamie and Andy Murray

