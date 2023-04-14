Two men have been arrested after missiles were thrown during an Edinburgh derby in January – and Hibs have now warned fans to be on their best behaviour when city rivals Hearts return to Easter Road on Saturday.

The two men, aged 24 and 19, have been charged in connection with items thrown during the clash at Easter Road on January 22.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Two men, aged 24 and 19, have been arrested and charged in connection with items thrown during a match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian in January.

“The items were thrown during a match at Easter Road Stadium on Saturday, 22 January. The men were arrested on Thursday, 13 April and are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

With the two teams set to go head-to-head in Leith at 12.30pm tomorrow, the Leith club has given fans guidance ahead of the Scottish Premiership match.

Posting on their official website, Hibs wrote: “The last meeting between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road, unfortunately, saw several off-the-field incidents including the use of pyrotechnics, pitch incursions and items being thrown.

“Action on the day saw several arrests being made with the courts and both clubs acting against these individuals.

“The quality of the CCTV in the stadium has meant that several individuals were identified in post-match enquiries in relation to pyrotechnic devices allowing both clubs to take retrospective action against those involved."

“In advance of Saturday's Edinburgh Derby, we ask you to think about your actions, before, during and after the match and please don’t be that person.”

