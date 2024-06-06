Glencairn Properties secured planning permission for a new purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development located to the west end of Dundee Street and spanning south onto Dundee Terrace in Edinburgh. Visualisation provided by Dalgety Design.

New Edinburgh student flats will ‘rise from a busy juncture’ near Fountainbridge

A shop and car showroom in Edinburgh city centre are to be demolished to make way for a six-storey block of student flats.

It comes as Glencairn Properties secured planning permission for a new purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development near Fountainbridge.

The new building, located to the west end of Dundee Street and spanning south onto Dundee Terrace, will contain 206 beds, providing a mix of 52 ensuites and 154 studios.It is unknown if the two businesses on the site – David Phillips Car Sales and Border Embroideries Uniforms – will close as result of the development or be housed within it, as the plans include space for both retail and commercial use.

In a description of the project on its website, Flow Design Architects said: “Located to the west end of Dundee Street and spanning south onto Dundee Terrace, this landmark building will rise from a busy juncture of the Merchiston, Dalry, Fountainbridge, and Slateford districts.

“The shape and format of the site, colloquially known as a gushet, provides an opportunity to introduce a strong corner aesthetic which will act as a landmark to signify the change in direction of Dundee Street at the junction with Dundee Terrace.

“Massing of the proposals has been carefully considered and evolved into an organic form that reflects the movement, flow and dynamism of the site’s history, position and geometry. The resulting body seeks to reconcile and respect the traditional form and urban grain to the south and the fast flowing transport infrastructure that envelopes it.

