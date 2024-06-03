Edinburgh in 1980: 18 amazing old pictures showing what life was like in Edinburgh 44 years ago

Edinburgh in 1980: 18 amazing old pictures showing what life was like in Edinburgh 44 years ago

Today, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1980 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 44 years.

It was an eventful year, that’s for sure. In 1980, Portobello Power Station went up in smoke by controlled explosion, Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to the city, and Welsh singing superstar Shirley Bassey – fresh from singing the theme to the James Bond film Moonraker the previous year – played a huge sell out show at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) day of action in Princes Street, Edinburgh in May 1980.

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) day of action in Princes Street, Edinburgh in May 1980. Photo: D Ewart

People shopping in St John's Road, Corstorphine, September 1980.

People shopping in St John's Road, Corstorphine, September 1980. Photo: Ian Porteous

The disused railway bridge at Easter Road was dismantled in January 1980. Also in picture, The Drambuie Liqueur Co Ltd sign.

The disused railway bridge at Easter Road was dismantled in January 1980. Also in picture, The Drambuie Liqueur Co Ltd sign. Photo: Bill Stout

