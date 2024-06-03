Today, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1980 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 44 years.

It was an eventful year, that’s for sure. In 1980, Portobello Power Station went up in smoke by controlled explosion, Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to the city, and Welsh singing superstar Shirley Bassey – fresh from singing the theme to the James Bond film Moonraker the previous year – played a huge sell out show at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

Scroll through our picture gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1980.

Edinburgh in 1980

STUC march on Princes Street The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) day of action in Princes Street, Edinburgh in May 1980.

St John's Road shopping People shopping in St John's Road, Corstorphine, September 1980.