Today, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1980 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 44 years.
It was an eventful year, that’s for sure. In 1980, Portobello Power Station went up in smoke by controlled explosion, Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to the city, and Welsh singing superstar Shirley Bassey – fresh from singing the theme to the James Bond film Moonraker the previous year – played a huge sell out show at the Edinburgh Playhouse.
Scroll through our picture gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1980 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
