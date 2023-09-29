Sean Connery Edinburgh: 11 jobs James Bond star Sean Connery did in Edinburgh before becoming a famous actor
Long before landing his career-defining film role as James Bond, the late Sir Sean Connery did a variety of jobs in his hometown of Edinburgh.
Many will know he was once a milkman for St Cuthbert’s Co-operative Society in Fountainbridge, but the future 007 turned his hand to around a dozen other jobs before pursuing a full-time acting career.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 11 jobs screen icon Connery had before he was famous.
1 / 3