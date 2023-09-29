News you can trust since 1873
Sean Connery Edinburgh: 11 jobs James Bond star Sean Connery did in Edinburgh before becoming a famous actor

Long before landing his career-defining film role as James Bond, the late Sir Sean Connery did a variety of jobs in his hometown of Edinburgh.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST

Many will know he was once a milkman for St Cuthbert’s Co-operative Society in Fountainbridge, but the future 007 turned his hand to around a dozen other jobs before pursuing a full-time acting career.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 11 jobs screen icon Connery had before he was famous.

Having settled on acting, Sean Connery appeared in The Seashell at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh in 1959. Within three years he was famous around the world as James Bond.

1. Stage actor

Connery had a stint as a tradesman before pursuing his acting dream and learned how to be a brick layer.

2. Labourer

A young Connery was employed in the 1950s as a lifeguard at Portobello's open-air pool and became very popular with the local ladies on account of his good looks and ripped physique.

3. Lifeguard

This painting by Alastair Fairweather shows Sean Connery as a life model. Sean earned some extra cash at Edinburgh's art college and was painted by a young Richard Demarco among other notable names.

4. Life model

