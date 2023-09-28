News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Edinburgh and the Lothians 10 best real ale breweries, according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024 - in pictures

Here are 10 of the best real ale breweries in and around Edinburgh, according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for 2024
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide – and as well as pubs it includes real ale breweries.

The annual guide, which features a striking cover and comes with a foreword supplied by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints.

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, click here.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 1o pubs real ale breweries in Edinburgh and the Lothians which were championed in the latest guide – and check out the 25 best pubs in Edinburgh here.

Brucefield Industrial Park, 5 Rennie Square, Brucefield Industrial Estate, Livingston EH54 9DF

1. Alechemy Brewing - Livingston

Brucefield Industrial Park, 5 Rennie Square, Brucefield Industrial Estate, Livingston EH54 9DF Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
1 Summerhall Place, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1PL

2. Barney's Beer - Edinburgh

1 Summerhall Place, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1PL Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Brewery Lane, Dunbar EH42 1PE

3. Belhaven Brewery - Dunbar

Brewery Lane, Dunbar EH42 1PE Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
46 Stanley Place, Edinburgh EH7 5TB

4. Bellfield Brewery - Edinburgh

46 Stanley Place, Edinburgh EH7 5TB Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CAMRAEdinburghLothians